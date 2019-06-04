ISMA Set to Open 44th Season of Action at Delaware Speedway on Saturday, June 15

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 3, 2019) – The International Supermodified Association is readying to kickoff its 44th consecutive championship season next Saturday, June 15 at the Delaware Speedway in Delaware, Ontario.

Delaware’s annual Harvey Lennox Memorial 75-lap event opens a ten race title fight for the winged Supermodifieds, beginning in Ontario in June and ending at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Connecticut in mid-October.

Several of Supermodified racing’s biggest stars are expected for the June 15 event including ISMA franchise competitors Mike Lichty, Mike Ordway Jr, Tim Jedrzejek, Ben Seitz, and many more.

The Harvey Lennox Memorial is also the first of three events part of ISMA’s Tammy Ten Bonus Point Fund sponsored by Corr-Pak Merchandising and Arctic Equipment Manufacturing, which have combined to post an additional $7,000 to the top five in points from Canadian shows.

Other 2019 Canadian appearances for the International Supermodified Association will take place at Jukasa Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 13 before a return trip to Delaware later in the season on Saturday, August 17.

On raceday, Delaware pit gates will swing open at 3:00pm, grandstands gates open at 4:00pm, and racing will begin at 6pm. The OSCAAR Open Wheel Mods and Delaware Late Models are also part of the program. Tickets are available online at DelawareSpeedway.com.

About the International Supermodified Association: ISMA was founded in 1974 by multi-time Oswego Speedway champions Jim Shampine and Nolan Swift to ensure the future and longevity of Supermodified racing. Powered by their earth shaking 900 horsepower engines, the winged Supermodified is one of the fastest short track race cars in the world capable of reaching speeds up to 160mph. Through 45 seasons of operation, ISMA continues to be one of the most popular, well recognized touring series in short track racing. The organization has ten events scheduled at eight different facilities this season that include stops in New York, New Hampshire, Ohio, Connecticut, and Ontario.

Delaware Speedway ISMA Winners (2006-2018):

2018 – Kyle Edwards, Mike Ordway Jr.

2017 – Mark Sammut

2016 – Dave Shullick Jr, Mike Lichty

2015 – Dave Shullick Jr. (X2)

2014 – Ben Seitz

2013 – Ben Seitz

2012 – Ryan Coniam, Tim Jedrzejek

2011 – Lou Cicconi (X2)

2010 – Mike Ordway Sr, Rob Summers

2009 – Jeff Locke, Dave Shullick Jr.

2008 – Dave McKnight

2007 – Dave McKnight

2006 – Chris Perley