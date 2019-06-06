USCS Sprint Speedweeks 2019 final 3 Rounds Cancelled & Re-scheduled

From USCS

Due to the weather creating cancellations/rainouts of all of the final three events of the 14th annual USCS Sprint Speedweeks (2019), The final three Rounds of the USCS Sprint Speedweeks 2019 HAVE BEEN RE-SCHEDULED AS FOLLOWS:

Round #5

THURSDAY, JUNE 20th at Talladega Short Track, Eastaboga, AL

Round#6

FRIDAY. JUNE 21st at Hattiesburg Speedway, Hattiesburg, MS

Round #7

SATURDAY, JUNE 22nd at Jackson Motor Speedway, Byram, MS

The approximately $5000 point fund based on 7 events sponsored by www.theCushion.com will be paid on the final night.

Thanks four all those who contributed to the huge success of the first four rounds of the 14th annual and 2019 USCS Sprint Speedweeks. For more USCS Shedule info please visit www.uscsracing.com or visit the USCS Racing page on Facebook. For questions that can’t be answered please call the USCS Office at 7708656097.