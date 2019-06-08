Jack Dover Wins at Jackson

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (June 7, 2019) – Jack Dover, Brant O’Banion and Jake Kouba were victorious on Friday during Military Night at Jackson Motorplex.

Dover took the lead midway through the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series and Midwest Sprint Touring Series main event and he pulled away in traffic en route to the triumph. Trey Starks powered from the eighth starting position and he earned a career-best result at the track with a runner-up finish. Carson McCarl placed third with Matt Juhl, who led early, finishing fourth. Dusty Zomer rounded out the top five.

Juhl, Eric Lutz, Zomer and Chase Viebrock were the heat race winners. Dover claimed the dash and Derrik Lusk won the B Main.

O’Banion charged from eighth to win the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids A Main. Brandon Bosma advanced from sixth to second with Colin Smith third, Bill Johnson fourth and Jody Rosenboom fifth.

Kaleb Johnson and Clayton Christensen each won a heat race.

Kouba drove into Victory Lane thanks to a strong performance during the NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc main event. Alex Schriever placed second. Brandon Halverson was third, Johnny Parsons III ended fourth and Clinton Bruns scored a fifth-place finish.

Halverson and Kouba were the heat race winners. Halverson and Schriever set quick time during each of their group’s qualifying sessions.

Jackson Motorplex will host its first non-sprint car event of the year next Friday when the Tri-State Late Models, IMCA hobby stocks and IMCA sport mods are on the program.

Jackson Motorplex

Jackson, MN

Friday June 7, 2019

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 09-Matt Juhl, [2]

2. 44-Trey Starks, [4]

3. 23W-Scott Winters, [1]

4. 17-Josh Baughman, [8]

5. 4-Jon Agan, [9]

6. 35-Skylar Prochaska, [3]

7. 17B-Ryan Bickett, [5]

8. 20G-Chris Graf, [6]

9. 2OP-Dylan Opdahl, [7]

DNS: 10-Trevor Serbus,

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Eric Lutz, [3]

2. 27-Carson McCarl, [6]

3. 21K-Thomas Kennedy, [4]

4. 2D-Dusty Ballenger, [5]

5. 11X-Gregg Bakker, [9]

6. 33B-James Broty, [2]

7. 2H-Bill Boles, [1]

8. 2K-Kevin Ingle, [8]

9. 14-Jody Rosenboom, [7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 5Z-Dusty Zomer, [4]

2. 75B-Tommy Barber, [1]

3. 81-Jack Dover, [7]

4. 83-Justin Henderson, [6]

5. 20-Brant O’Banion, [3]

6. 33S-Scott Broty, [8]

7. 1B-Ryan Bowers, [5]

8. 35L-Cody Ledger, [9]

9. 37-Sye Anderson, [2]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 50-Chase Viebrock, [2]

2. 5M-Troy Manteufel, [8]

3. 44X-Chris Martin, [6]

4. 33-Trevor Smith, [3]

5. 4J-Lee Grosz, [9]

6. 2-Derrik Lusk, [7]

7. 101-Chuck McGillivray, [1]

8. 20X-A.J. Moeller, [5]

9. 42-Kevin Flowers, [4]

Dash #1 (4 Laps)

1. 81-Jack Dover, [1]

2. 5Z-Dusty Zomer, [2]

3. 09-Matt Juhl, [4]

4. 5-Eric Lutz, [6]

5. 27-Carson McCarl, [5]

6. 5M-Troy Manteufel, [3]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 2-Derrik Lusk, [1]

2. 33B-James Broty, [4]

3. 35-Skylar Prochaska, [3]

4. 2H-Bill Boles, [9]

5. 2K-Kevin Ingle, [8]

6. 20G-Chris Graf, [11]

7. 101-Chuck McGillivray, [10]

8. 17B-Ryan Bickett, [6]

9. 2OP-Dylan Opdahl, [13]

10. 20-Brant O’Banion, [2]

11. 37-Sye Anderson, [16]

DNS: 14-Jody Rosenboom

DNS: 42-Kevin Flowers

DNS: 20X-A.J. Moeller

DNS: 35L-Cody Ledger

DNS: 1B-Ryan Bowers

DNS: 10-Trevor Serbus,

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 81-Jack Dover, [2]

2. 44-Trey Starks, [8]

3. 27-Carson McCarl, [6]

4. 09-Matt Juhl, [4]

5. 5Z-Dusty Zomer, [1]

6. 17-Josh Baughman, [10]

7. 11X-Gregg Bakker, [12]

8. 21K-Thomas Kennedy, [15]

9. 83-Justin Henderson, [16]

10. 44X-Chris Martin, [9]

11. 5-Eric Lutz, [3]

12. 4-Jon Agan, [11]

13. 50-Chase Viebrock, [7]

14. 5M-Troy Manteufel, [5]

15. 2H-Bill Boles, [24]

16. 35-Skylar Prochaska, [23]

17. 23W-Scott Winters, [18]

18. 2-Derrik Lusk, [21]

19. 75B-Tommy Barber, [14]

20. 33B-James Broty, [22]

21. 2D-Dusty Ballenger, [17]

22. 33S-Scott Broty, [20]

23. 33-Trevor Smith, [19]

24. 4J-Lee Grosz, [13]

Non-Wing Sprint Cars

Qualifying Group #1 (3 Laps)

1. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson, 16.754[2]

2. 6-Jake Kouba, 17.242[5]

3. 48-Neal Matuska, 17.281[3]

4. 0X-Brandon Stevenson, 17.425[1]

5. 99-Bryan Roach, 17.792[4]

Qualifying Group #2 (3 Laps)

1. 0-Alex Schriever, 17.273[4]

2. 12-Johnny Parsons III, 17.612[2]

3. 7-Clinton Bruns, 17.634[3]

4. 16-Anna Kouba, 17.855[5]

5. 1DA-Christian Wagler, 19.836[1]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson, [4]

2. 0-Alex Schriever, [3]

3. 0X-Brandon Stevenson, [2]

4. 7-Clinton Bruns, [1]

DNS: 1DA-Christian Wagler,

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 6-Jake Kouba, [4]

2. 12-Johnny Parsons III, [2]

3. 48-Neal Matuska, [3]

4. 99-Bryan Roach, [1]

5. 16-Anna Kouba, [5]

A-Main (15 Laps)

1. 6-Jake Kouba, [3]

2. 0-Alex Schriever, [2]

3. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson, [4]

4. 12-Johnny Parsons III, [1]

5. 7-Clinton Bruns, [7]

6. 16-Anna Kouba, [9]

7. 99-Bryan Roach, [8]

8. 48-Neal Matuska, [5]

9. 0X-Brandon Stevenson, [6]

10. 1DA-Christian Wagler, [10]

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 22-Kaleb Johnson, [2]

2. 4SS-Jody Rosenboom, [8]

3. 23-Brandon Bosma, [6]

4. 8-Micah Slendy, [1]

5. 35-Blaine Stegenga, [4]

6. 7-Johnny Sullivan, [3]

7. 4S-Michael Stien, [7]

8. 1B-Brett Geldner, [9]

9. 1S-Ryan Voss, [5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 1CC-Clayton Christensen, [1]

2. 05-Colin Smith, [2]

3. 12L-John Lambertz, [5]

4. 56-Bill Johnson, [6]

5. 20-Brant O’Banion, [7]

6. 51A-Ryan Bickett, [8]

7. 5J-Javen Ostermann, [3]

8. 7L-Jesse Lindberg, [4]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 20-Brant O’Banion, [8]

2. 23-Brandon Bosma, [6]

3. 05-Colin Smith, [4]

4. 56-Bill Johnson, [7]

5. 4SS-Jody Rosenboom, [9]

6. 35-Blaine Stegenga, [5]

7. 1CC-Clayton Christensen, [2]

8. 12L-John Lambertz, [17]

9. 4S-Michael Stien, [12]

10. 1S-Ryan Voss, [15]

11. 8-Micah Slendy, [1]

12. 5J-Javen Ostermann, [13]

13. 51A-Ryan Bickett, [11]

14. 7-Johnny Sullivan, [10]

15. 7L-Jesse Lindberg, [16]

16. 1B-Brett Geldner, [14]

17. 22-Kaleb Johnson, [3]