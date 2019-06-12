Humboldt Speedway, Nevada Speedway up next for OCRS

by John Rittenoure

TULSA, Oklahoma (June 10, 2019) – Mother Nature has played havoc with the 2019 Ameri-Flex / OCRS Sprint Car schedule with seven dates affected in some way by the weather. The May 24th race at Creek County Speedway saw the feature cut short after rain began falling. Rookie Jase Randolph was the winner in that one.

However, we are not looking back and are moving forward with two more Ameri-Flex / OCRS events this weekend starting Friday at Humboldt Speedway followed by a first-time visit to Nevada Speedway on Saturday.

And added money will be on the line for both shows. The feature winner will take home $1,500 each night as usual, however, start money will be $350 each night.

It will be our second visit of the season to Humboldt where Sheldon Barksdale topped a 20-car field for the win on May 17. Barksdale won there in our previous visit in 2016 and will be looking to make it three straight on Friday. Barksdale won over defending champion Alex Sewell and 2017 champion Zach Chappell.

On Saturday it’s on to Nevada Speedway, which is just 68 miles west to the west of Humboldt, for a first-time visit to the track known as the Grandaddy of Dirt.

Nevada Speedway is a quarter-mile oval that has not seen sprint cars there in many years.

With five events in the books, 2017 champion Zach Chappell leads the points chase by 22 points over Andrew Deal. Sheldon Barksdale sits in third just one point ahead of defending champion Alex Sewell and rookie Kinzer Edwards holds down the fifth spot.

So far Wayne Johnson, Alex Sewell, Sheldon Barksdale, Kyle Clark, and rookie Jase Randolph have picked up feature wins in the five-race old season.

Here is your racing itinerary for this weekend:

Night 1

What: Ameri-Flex / OCRS Race Number 6

Where: Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kansas

When: Friday, June 14, 2019

Time: Grandstand opens 6p. / Hot Laps 7:15p / Racing @ 8p / Driver sign-in starts at 5:30p / OCRS Drivers meeting 6:30p.

Tickets: General Admission $15 / Seniors and Military $14 / Kids 6-12 $5 / 5 and under FREE. / Pit passes $35.

How to find Humboldt Speedway

Hwy 169, take the Humboldt exit #224, go west 1 block to electric plant, turn left go to stop sign, turn left. Speedway 1 mile on right.

If Hwy 169 is closed please use GPS to get to Humboldt and head East on Central St. 3 miles.

Address:

6633 Georgia Road

Humboldt, Kansas 66748

Track website: www.HumboldtSpeedway.com

Night 2

What: Ameri-Flex / OCRS Race Number 7

Where: Nevada Speedway, Nevada, Missouri (Speedway nickname is: Grandaddy of Dirt).

When: Saturday, June 15, 2019

Time: Grandstand open @ 4:30p. / Hot laps at 7p / Racing begins @ 7:30p / OCRS drivers meeting @ 6:15 p / Driver sign-in starts at 5:15p

Tickets: General Admission: $15 / Kids 6-12 $5 / 5 and under are FREE / Pit passes: Adults $30 / Drivers $35 / 6-12 yrs $15 / 5 and under FREE.

How to find Nevada Speedway

0.4 mile West of US 71on CR K, then 0.4 mile South on Barrett.

Track Website: www.NevadaSpeedway1.com

Support classes: Mini Stocks, Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Midwest Mods, B-Mods.

Address:

17623 South 1700 Road

Nevada, Missouri 64772

About the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based Ameri-Flex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

About Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, Ameri-Flex will strive to fill your needs. Ameri-Flex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. Ameri-Flex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

Ameri-Flex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!

Website: www.ameriflexhose.com