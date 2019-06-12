SOD Dual on Dirt I weekend set for Gas City and Butler

From John Naida

ERIE, MI (June 10, 2019) – This weekend finds Lane Automotive Sprints On Dirt powered by King Engine Bearings / MSD Ignition / Motul traveling to Indiana’s Gas City I-69 Speedway and Butler Motor Speedway.

With four out of five SOD races rained out this year, competitors are anxious to get going, and the Dual on Dirt I weekend has been looked forward to since the 2019 schedule came out.

The Jack and Jiggs Classic kicks off The Dual on Dirt I on Friday with the much-anticipated return of SOD to Jerry Gappen’s Gas City I-69 Speedway for the first time in twenty years. Saturday, by contrast, SOD returns to Butler, a mainstay of the SOD schedules the last couple seasons, for WW III. The DoD I will give SOD competitors a convenient two-day weekend.

Mark Broughman, father of SOD competitor Zac Broughman, won the last SOD race at Gas City on Friday, September 24, 1999. Shawn Valenti powered to victory in the 5th annual Butler Bash at SOD’s last race at Butler Speedway last season on August 4th.

Visit Gas City I-69 Speedway at www.gascityi69speedway.com and Butler Motor Speedway at www.butlerspeedway.net and both on Facebook.

