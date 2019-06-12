Sprint Car Challenge Tour ventures to the Central Valley for Saturday event at Keller Auto Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Hanford, CA – June 11, 2019…After a few weeks off the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards is set for a return to action with a visit to the Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford, California this Saturday June 15th.

The evening of racing will be the first of two season appearances at the Kings County Fairgrounds based venue, with the other coming on October 12th as part of the annual Cotton Classic. It also marks the second co-sanctioned event of the season with the Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Car Series, which should make for a stellar field of race cars this weekend.

The Keller Auto Speedway has long been one of the Golden State’s top dirt tracks and the two events last year provided no shortage of thrills. A couple off-seasons ago the surface saw a total re-haul with numerous loads of clay brought in to help rejuvenate the “King of the Dirt Tracks.” It was also widened immensely and allows for three-wide racing with ease.

As always, the SCCT Kids Dash for Cash will take place this Saturday for children 4-10 and will feature extra money for grabs.

This Saturday’s event marks the sixth overall race for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour after suffering a rain out on May 18th in Tulare. Following this weekend there are just six nights of competition left in 2019 for the tour.

Going into Keller Auto Speedway Fremont’s Shane Golobic sits atop the standings. The driver of the Matt Wood Racing No. 17w is not scheduled to be in action however, which will hand the point lead over to two-time Sprint Car Challenge Tour champion Kyle Hirst. The 31-year-old from Paradise heads into Hanford sitting 14-points behind Golobic and 25-markers ahead of Tim Kaeding. Both Hirst and Kaeding are sure to be front runners this weekend on the wide confines of the 3/8-mile clay oval.

Hollister’s Tony Gualda and Roseville’s Sean Becker round out the top-five in points and are separated by just one-digit going into Saturday. Completing the top-10 in the standings with five races in the record books are Auburn’s Andy Forsberg, Roseville’s Willie Croft, Tracy’s Kyle Offill, Sebastopol’s Geoff Ensign and Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox.

Last year’s June appearance for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards was snagged by Hanford’s own DJ Netto. Netto will be one of the many drivers looking to bring home the $2,500 top prize this weekend. Also expected on hand will be Hanford’s Mitchell Faccinto and Zane Blanchard, Lemoore’s Cole Macedo, Roseville’s Colby Copeland, Mather’s Kalib Henry, Campbell’s Bud Kaeding, Lincoln’s Blake Carrick, Tipton’s Danny Faria Jr., Fresno’s Steven Kent and Craig Stidham, Riverdale’s Grant Duinkerken and more.

Adult tickets will cost $20 this Saturday June 15th, while juniors 6-18 will be $12, seniors 55 and over will be $17, kids five and under are free. All seating is general admission. The front gate will open at 4pm and heat races will get underway around 7. Prior to the races a Happy Hour will take place in the grandstand area.

The Keller Auto Speedway is a 3/8-mile clay oval and is located on the Kings County Fairgrounds in Hanford, California. The physical address is 801 S. 10th Ave. Hanford, Ca 93230. More info can be found at www.kellerautospeedway.com

