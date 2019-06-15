Bubak Strikes Again in Friday Portion of the DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals

From Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (June 14, 2019) – Colorado’s Jake Bubak saved the best for last in Friday’s Third Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals 25-lap preliminary feature by racing into the lead with two laps remaining to post his second win in as many nights atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval.

After racing from eight to win Thursday’s feature event, this time Bubak rallied from tenth to take the lead away from defending race winner Jake Martens on the 23rd lap. Bubak raced on to the stripe ahead of Steven Shebester with Martens holding on to third.

“We had a great car and I could go anywhere on the track,” Bubak said of the Dubose/Well-powered Coyote Candle Company No. 74b Maxim.

Bubak secured a position in Saturday night’s Triple 8 Trucking Dash for Cash that sets the alignment for the first three rows of the $3,000-to-win 30-lap championship main event with Shebester, Martens, Jason Martin, Brian Herbert and Luke Cranston locking in as well.

While Bubak made it two-for-two in the Sprint Car ranks, fellow Colorado racer Angel Munoz charged to his fourth IMCA Stock Car win of the year.

With Bubak gridding the feature outside the fifth row, pole starter Chris Kelley outgunned fellow front row starter Martens for the point on the initial start only to have it negated for a turn one melee that eliminated Kris Moore, David Luckie, Kyler Johnson and Ray Seemann.

Following another turn one red flag for a wild Kade Hagans ride on the second try to go green, Martens got the better of Kelley when the race got under way with sixth-starter Shebester making his way into second in short order.

With Shebester shadowing Martens, Bubak cracked the top five by the sixth round and then made his way up to third by ninth circuit with a half straightaway between himself and the front duo.

As Bubak chipped away at the advantage, Shebester began challenging Martens for the point at the midway point and raced into the lead on the 15th lap only to have the move negated by a caution for Zach Blurton’s turn two spin.

With Martens back out front on the restart, Bubak battled past Shebester on the 22nd lap and then raced into the lead the next time around. Bubak breezed to the checkered flag with Shebester taking second away from Martens.

Martens claimed the show position just ahead of Jason Martin, who charged from 15th to capture fourth. Kelley rounded out the top five with Brandon Anderson, Brian Herbert, Tony Bruce, Jr. Andy Shouse and J.D. Johnson completing the top ten.

Hagans, Kelley, Herbert, Shouse and Brett Becker topped heat race action for Friday night’s 40-car field with Blurton and David Luckie winning the “B” Mains.

In the 15-lap IMCA Stock Car feature, Angel Munoz battled past Chris Oliver for the point on the ninth round en route to a second consecutive win.

Oliver chased Munoz to the stripe with Gregg Schell, Ondre Rexford and Donald Kaup rounding out the top five.

The Third Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals wraps on Saturday night with the $3,000-to-win championship finale. The Kansas Antique Racers (KARS) and IMCA Sport Modifieds round out Saturday’s card that goes green at 7:30 p.m.

Dodge City Raceway Park – Third Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals

June 14, 2019 Results:

Precise Racing Products DCRP Sprint Cars vs. United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS) & Sprint Series of Oklahoma (SSO):

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 17x-Kade Hagans, 2. 55b-Brandon Anderson, 3. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 4. 11x-Tony Bruce, Jr., 5. 224-Aric Sooter, 6. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 7. 10-Jordan Knight, 8. 88J-Jeremy Huish.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 32k-Chris Kelley, 2. 98-J.D. Johnson, 3. 5x-Jason Martin, 4. 45d-David Luckie, 5. 2J-Zach Blurton, 6. E85-Tyler Knight, 7. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 8. 83-Austin McLean.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 97-Brian Herbert, 2. 0-Steven Richardson, 3. 74b-Jake Bubak, 4. 49-Kris Moore, 5. 45-Monty Ferriera, 6. 28-Tracey Hill, 7. 11p-Preston Peebles II, 8. 24-Cody Hays.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 27-Andy Shouse, 2. 16s-Steven Shebester, 3. 911-Ty Williams, 4. 1x-Don Droud, Jr., 5. 49x-Luke Cranston, 6. 12-Bob Schaeffer, 7. 29-Dalton Webb, 8. 33k-Aaron Ploussard.

Heat Five (8 Laps): 1. 2b-Brett Becker, 2. 48-Jake Martens, 3. 30-Brandon Hickman, 4. 72-Ray Seemann, 5. 78-Tanner Conn, 6. 11m-Chris Muhler, 7. 33-Koby Walters, 8. 18-Brandon Sprott.

First “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 2J-Zach Blurton, 2. 30-Brandon Hickman, 3. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 4. 10-Jordan Knight, 5. 78-Tanner Conn, 6. 83-Austin McLean, 7. 28-Tracey Hill, 8. 1x-Don Droud, Jr., 9. 29-Dalton Webb, 10. 11p-Preston Peebles II, 11. 18-Brandon Sprott, 12. 11m-Chris Muhler.

Second “B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 45d-Davic Luckie, 2. 49x-Luke Cranston, 3. 72-Ray Seemann, 4. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 5. 88J-Jeremy Huish, 6. E85-Tyler Knight, 7. 33-Koby Walters, 8. 224-Aric Sooter, 9. 33k-Aaron Ploussard, 10. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 11. 24-Cody Hays, 12. 12-Bob Schaeffer (DNS).

“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 74b-Jake Bubak (10), 2. 16s-Steven Shebester (6), 3. 48-Jake Martens (2), 4. 5x-Jason Martin (15), 5. 32k-Chris Kelley (1), 6. 55b-Brandon Anderson (8), 7. 97-Brian Herbert (3), 8. 11x-Tony Bruce, Jr. (13), 9. 27-Andy Shouse (4), 10. 98-J.D. Johnson (12), 11. 49x-Luke Cranston (20), 12. 0-Steven Richardson (9), 13. 2b-Brett Becker (7), 14. 911-Ty Williams (16), 15. 2J-Zach Blurton (17), 16. 45-Monty Ferriera, 17. 17x-Kade Hagans (5), 18. 49-Kris Moore (11), 19. 45d-David Luckie (18), 20. 45x-Kyler Johnson (21), 21. 72-Ray Seemann (22), 22. 30-Brandon Hickman (19-DNS).

Lap Leaders: Jake Martens 1-22, Jake Bubak 23-25.

Third Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals Points through Night Two (Top 6 in combined points from Thursday and Friday lock into Saturday’s Triple 8 Trucking Dash for Cash – Balance to Saturday heat’s with invert of six in each heat):

Rank ## Name Thursday Friday Total 1 74b Jake Bubak (Arvada, CO) 117.5 117.0 234.5 2 16s Steven Shebester (Mustang, OK) 108.0 114.0 222.0 3 48 Jake Martens (Fairview, OK) 110.5 111.0 221.5 4 5x Jason Martin (Lincoln, NE) 113.0 104.0 217.0 5 97 Brian Herbert (Kinsley, KS) 85.5 99.0 184.5 6 49x Luke Cranston (Garden City, KS) 97.5 81.0 178.5 7 55b Brandon Anderson (Glenpool, OK) 76.5 101.0 177.5 8 11x Tony Bruce, Jr. (Liberal, KS) 79.8 91.0 170.8 9 2J Zach Blurton (Quinter, KS) 96.5 72.5 169.0 10 32k Chris Kelley (Moore, OK) 56.5 105.0 161.5 11 911 Ty Williams (Arcadia, OK) 80.0 78.0 158.0 12 27 Andy Shouse (Oklahoma City, OK) 63.7 93.5 157.2 13 21x Taylor Velasquez (Turpin, OK) 99.0 53.1 152.1 14 0 Steven Richardson (Liberal, KS) 66.0 84.5 150.5 15 45d David Luckie (Lubbock, TX) 82.0 66.5 148.5 16 78 Tanner Conn (Oklahoma City, OK) 88.0 55.0 143.0 17 72 Raymond Seemann (Jetmore, KS) 78.0 62.0 140.0 18 2b Brett Becker (Odessa, TX) 50.5 84.0 134.5 19 45x Kyler Johnson 66.5 65.4 131.9 20 98 J.D. Johnson (Wichita, KS) 38.5 88.0 126.5 21 45 Monty Ferriera (Lincoln, NE) 54.5 71.5 126.0 22 17x Kade Hagans (LaCrosse, KS) 45.1 76.5 121.6 23 33 Koby Walters (Liberal, KS) 76.0 45.4 121.4 24 28 Tracey Hill (Liberal, KS) 69.1 48.0 117.1 25 224 Aric Sooter (Amarillo, TX) 65.0 48.0 113.0 26 12 Bob Schaeffer (New Castle, CO) 67.7 38.0 105.7 27 50 Jed Werner 105.5 105.5 28 30 Brandon Hickman (Lubbock, TX) 38.8 62.0 100.8 29 49 Kris Moore (Dodge City, KS) 30.5 69.5 100.0 30 51r Ross Essenburg (Garden City, KS) 55.4 40.0 95.4 31 83 Austin McLean 50.5 44.8 95.3 32 10 Jordan Knight (Wright, KS) 42.0 52.5 94.5 33 e85 Tyler Knight (Spearville, KS) 43.0 51.0 94.0 34 1x Don Droud, Jr. (Lincoln, NE) 40.5 49.1 89.6 35 88J Jeremy Huish (Jetmore, KS) 41.4 47.7 89.1 36 29 Dalton Webb (Golden, CO) 47.0 41.4 88.4 37 11m Chris Muhler (Brighton, CO) 51.0 36.8 87.8 38 11p Preston Peebles II (Lubbock, TX) 40.5 39.1 79.6 39 33k Aaron Ploussard (Oberlin, KS) 38.0 40.0 78.0 40 18 Brandon Sprott (Spearville, KS) 39.1 36.0 75.1 41 24 Cody Hays (Edmond, OK) 32.2 34.2 66.4 42 54 Michael Gossman (Newcastle, OK) 30.5 30.5

IMCA Stock Cars:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 3-Chris Oliver, 2. 89-Greg Schell, 3. 20-Tyler Walker, 4. 97x-Ondre Rexford, 5. 22-Donald Kaup, 6. 33-Marlin Hogie, 7. 2m-Angel Munoz, 8. 99-Gerald Walker.

“A” Main (15 Laps): 1. 2m-Angel Munoz, 2. 3-Chris Oliver, 3. 89-Gregg Schell, 4. 97x-Ondre Rexford, 5. 22-Donald Kaup, 6. 33-Marlin Hogie, 7. 99-Gerald Walker, 8. 20-Tyler Walker.