Keith Martin Grabs ASCS Elite Non-Wing Glory At 281 Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (June 15, 2019) – In action at 281 Speedway, Keith Martin topped a field of 20 for his second career victory with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating.

Behind the wheel of a Chase Parson backed machine, Keith crossed under the checkered flag with Paul White in tow and 10th starting Kyle Jones in hot pursuit. Nathan Moore and Stephen Smith made up the night’s top five.

Jarrod Jennings, Chris Clark, Joshua Hanna, Gary Floyd, and Christian Moore made up the top ten. The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating returns to 281 Speedway on Friday, June 21 and Saturday, June 22.

ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series

281 Speedway

Stephenville, TX

Saturday, June 15, 2019

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 82-Joshua Hanna, [1]

2. 57M-Keith Martin, [5]

3. 98J-Jarrod Jennings, [2]

4. 21-Michelle Melton, [4]

5. 6-Christian Moore, [3]

6. 00-Jaden Brown, [6]

7. 114-Todd Lovett, [7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 3S-Stephen Smith, [1]

2. 48-Nathan Moore, [3]

3. 07-Chris Clark, [2]

4. 04-Kyle Jones, [5]

5. 52-J.D. Fry, [6]

6. 57-Chase Parson, [7]

7. 48N-Pete Elkins, [4]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 48D-Gary Floyd, [4]

2. 1-Paul White, [5]

3. 33-Mike Merrell, [3]

4. 49-Justin Fifield, [2]

5. 91-Craig Oakes, [1]

6. P1-Matthew White, [6]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 57M-Keith Martin, [1]

2. 1-Paul White, [3]

3. 04-Kyle Jones, [10]

4. 48-Nathan Moore, [5]

5. 3S-Stephen Smith, [4]

6. 98J-Jarrod Jennings, [8]

7. 07-Chris Clark, [9]

8. 82-Joshua Hanna, [2]

9. 48D-Gary Floyd, [6]

10. 6-Christian Moore, [15]

11. 57-Chase Parson, [14]

12. 00-Jaden Brown, [17]

13. 33-Mike Merrell, [7]

14. 21-Michelle Melton, [11]

15. 114-Todd Lovett, [18]

16. 48N-Pete Elkins, [19]

17. 91-Craig Oakes, [16]

18. 52-J.D. Fry, [12]

19. 49-Justin Fifield, [13]

20. P1-Matthew White, [20]