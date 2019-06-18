Wayne County Possibly Running Two All Star Sprint Car Programs Saturday

Mike Swanger

ORRVILLE, Ohio (June 18, 2019) — Rain continues to be a nuisance to the racing world as Monday nights Ohio Sprint Speedweek race at Wayne County Speedway was lost to the rain as the grounds were already saturated from the rains from the previous days and then a heavy shower just past noon and then another one at 3:00 PM sealed the postponement. This was the 7th race out of 11 scheduled that has been rained out at WCS. For the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions, it was the second Speedweek race lost to rain.

The tentative new plan to wrap up the 37th Annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek is for two complete shows to be run on Saturday at Wayne County Speedway with gates opening at 11 am and hot laps and qualifying beginning at 1:00 PM for the Duffy Smith Memorial and the $5,000 to win feature. After that feature, a drivers autograph session will take place for the fans while the track is reworked. The second portion of the day will start at 6:00 PM with qualifying for the $10,000 to win Speedweek finale for the All Stars and hot laps for the McKenzie Concrete Super Stocks, who will be competing for O’Reilly Auto Parts ‘Race to the Championship’ points.

