Dalman Wins GLSS Feature at Tri-City

AUBURN, Mi. (June 21, 2019) — Gregg Dalman picked up his first feature victory of the 2019 season with the Great Lakes Super Sprints Friday at Tri-City Motor Speedway. Dalman started on front row and after a caution for a spin on lap two led the rest of the way in a feature that only took nine minutes and 21 seconds. Brad Lamberson, Josh Schantz, Chase Ridenour, and Kyle Poortenga rounded out the top five.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Tri-City Motor Speedway

Auburn, MI

Friday June 21, 2019

Feature: 1. 49T – Gregg Dalman [1]; 2. 27 – Brad Lamberson [4]; 3. 18 – Josh Shantz [2]; 4. 11R – Chase Ridenour [3]; 5. 10 – Kyle Poortenga [5]; 6. 85 – Dustin Daggett[6], 7. 7C – Phil Gressman [8]; 8. 27X – Jared Lamberson [9]; 9. 49 – Shawn Dancer [16]; 10. 28M – Conner Morrell [13]; 11. 22M – Dan McCarron [12]; 12. 17 – Jared Horstman [10]; 13. 7M – Brandon Moore [11]; 14. 48 – Michael Burkin [18]; 15. 9 – Justin Adams [15], 16. 77 – Andrew Scheid [21]; 17. 18S – Michael Summers [20]; 18. 71 – Ayrton Olson [14]; 19. 7B – Trevor Berry [7]; 20. 16W – Garrett Saunders [17]; 21. 24D – Danny Sams [19]; 22. 8 – Justin Ward [22]