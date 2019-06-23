Shon Deskins Charges With ASCS Elite Non-Wing at 281 Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (June 22, 2019) Two nights of racing at 281 Speedway and two first time winners with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, Arizona’s Shon Deskins charged through the field from ninth to win Saturday night.

The third ASCS Region that Deskins has claimed victory in, the win brings Shon’s ASCS win total to seven with victories in the former Canyon Region as well as the San Tan Ford Non-Wing. Beating out Friday winner, Jarod Jennings, the pair were joined on the podium by Bryan Debrick with Jason Howell and Justin Fifield to complete the top five.

Craig Oakes, Dillon Burks, Paul White, Stephen Smith, and Michelle Melton completed the top ten.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating is back in action at Monarch Motor Speedway in Wichita Falls, Texas on Friday, July 12 to kick off a two-day swing with Big O Speedway in Ennis, Texas on Saturday, July 13.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

281 Speedway

Stephenville, TX

Saturday, June 22, 2019

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 7D-Shon Deskins, [4]

2. 02-Dillon Burks, [1]

3. 82-Joshua Hanna, [2]

4. 21-Michelle Melton, [5]

5. 07J-Chris Clark, [6]

6. 12T-Jason Tyer, [7]

7. 14-Kelly Lockey, [8]

8. 114-Todd Loveit, [3]

9. 57-Chase Parson, [9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 3S-Stephen Smith, [1]

2. 1-Paul White, [3]

3. 6-Christian Moore, [5]

4. 48N-Pete Elkins, [4]

5. 00-Jaden Brown, [7]

6. 54-David Sherry, [6]

7. 52-J.D. Fry, [8]

8. 57M-Keith Martin, [2]

DNS: P1-Matte White

A-Main

1. 7D-Shon Deskins, [9]

2. 983-Jarrod Jennings, [1]

3. 10-Bryan Debrick, [3]

4. 44-Jason Howell, [2]

5. 49-Justin Fifield, [7]

6. 91-Craig Oakes, [4]

7. 02-Dillon Burks, [11]

8. 1-Paul White, [12]

9. 3S-Stephen Smith, [10]

10. 21-Michelle Melton, [15]

11. 82-Joshua Hanna, [13]

12. 6-Christian Moore, [14]

13. 48N-Pete Elkins, [16]

14. 48-Nathan Moore, [8]

15. 7-Kade Taylor, [6]

16. 12T-Jason Tyer, [17]

17. 14-Kelly Lockey, [20]

18. 07J-Chris Clark, [18]

19. 48D-Gary Floyd, [5]

20. 00-Jaden Brown, [19]