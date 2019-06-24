Franek Gets Third PST Victory of 2019 at Land of Legends Raceway

By Curtis Berleue

(Canandaigua, NY) | For the third time in 2019 Davie Franek landed in Patriot Sprint Tour victory lane, this time at Land of Legends Raceway. In the tours second appearance of the season at the Canandaigua, NY oval, Franek would lead green to checkered and was followed across the line by Jeff Trombley and Jason Barney.

Current point leader Davie Franek and 2015 tour champion Sammy Reakes IV would bring the 22-car field to green. Franek was able to jump to an early advantage and was able to ride right around the top edge of the speedway en-route to victory.

“We really weren’t that good in the heat race, but we changed a bunch of stuff around for the feature, just kept up with it and it turned out pretty good,” an elated Franek told Doug Elkins in victory lane.

Third-starting Jeff Trombley was able to move up one spot for a second-place finish.

“The track got a little bit different than we anticipated, so we made a few changes to the car, and it was real close” stated Trombley of his second-place finish. “We had a lot of fun out there.”

Rounding out the podium was Bonnells Rod Shop Dash winner Jason Barney, who was able to climb from his 9th-place starting spot to finish a strong third place.

“We were good early, I think we were good the whole time,” said Barney. “I think we were good the whole time. It helps being in the dash, it gave us a chance to see the track again.”

28 cars packed the pits at the Land of Legends Raceway for the 5th points event on the tour schedule, setting up a three-heat format for the night. Heat wins went to Jeff Trombley, Jordan Thomas and Jared Zimbardi.

The Bonnells Rod Shop Four Laps of Fame dash comprised of the cars scored 9-14 in passing points from the heat races was won by Jason Barney. One B-Main was run, with four additional starting spots for the A-Main on the line. Parker Evans, Jonathan Preston, Dave Axton and Pete Richardson finished 1-4 and thus transferred to the A-Main.

Davie Franek’s victory extended his points lead to 34 points over Joe Trenca and Jordan Thomas, with 5-time champion Jared Zimbardi moving up to fourth in points and Jonathan Preston rounding out the top five.

The tour now has two weekends off before springing back into action at Woodhull Raceway for the second of three times in 2019 on Saturday July 13. The tour will then head to Canada for a 4-race swing including stops at Brockville Ontario Speedway on Saturday July 20, Cornwall Motor Speedway on Sunday July 21, and two nights at Ohsweken Speedway on Monday and Tuesday July 22 & 23.

Quick Results:

A-Main: 1) 28f-Dave Franek ($2,000), 2) 3a-Jeff Trombley, 3) 87-Jason Barney, 4) 45-Chuck Hebing, 5) 17-Sammy Reakes IV, 6) 22-Jonathan Preston, 7) 66-Erik Karlsen, 8) 48jr.-Darryl Ruggles, 9) 98-Joe Trenca, 10) 90-Matt Tanner, 11) 35-Jared Zimbardi, 12) 61-Parker Evans, 13) 79-Jordan Thomas, 14) 36d-Steve Doell Jr., 15) 41j-Josh Flint, 16) 10LC-Kelly Hebing, 17) 48a-Alysha Bay, 18) X-Dan Bennett, 19) 2-Dave Axton, 20) 17z-Josh Azzi, 21) 22r-Mike Koehler, 22) 67-Pete Richardson

B-Main: 1) 61-Parker Evans, 2) 22-Jonathan Preston, 3) 2-Dave Axton, 4) 67-Pete Richardson, 5) 99k-Dan Kuhn, 6) 9k-Kevin Carlson, 7) 16L-Roger Levesque, 8) 99-John Trenca, 9) 121-Steve Glover(DNS), 10) 30-Scott Goodrich(DNS)

Heat 1: 1) Jeff Trombley, 2) Chuck Hebing, 3) Matt Tanner, 4) Kelly Hebing, 5) Mike Koehler, 6) Josh Flint, 7) Parker Evans, 8) Pete Richardson, 9) Jonathan Preston, 10) Dan Kuhn

Heat 2: 1) Jordan Thomas, 2) Jason Barney, 3) Joe Trenca, 4) Davie Franek, 5) Steve Doell, 6) Dan Bennett, 7) Dave Axton, 8) Scott Goodrich, 9) John Trenca.

Heat 3: 1) Jared Zimbardi, 2) Erik Karlsen, 3) Darryl Ruggles, 4) Sammy Reakes IV, 5) Alysha Bay, 6) Josh Azzi, 7) Kevin Carlson, 8) Roger Levesque, 9) Steve Glover

Bonnells Rod Shop Four Laps of Fame Dash: 1) Jason Barney, 2) Matt Tanner, 3) Josh Flint, 4) Joe Trenca, 5) Steve Doell, 6) Kelly Hebing

Point Standings:

1) Davie Franek (724), 2) Joe Trenca (690), 3) Jordan Thomas (672), 4) Jared Zimbardi (649), 5) Jonathan Preston (535), 6) Kyle Drum (528), 7) Pete Richardson (486), 8) Josh Azzi (480), 9) Roger Levesque (443), 10) Steve Doell (438)