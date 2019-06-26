Hartford Speedway on tap for SOD

By John Naida

Erie, MI (June 26, 2019) – Lane Automotive Sprints On Dirt powered by King Engine Bearings / MSD Performance / Motul makes its second attempt to get its first Hartford Speedway 2019 race this Friday.

The SOD races at Hartford Speedway have been a big hit for years. Speedway owner/promoter Tim Dibble’s reconfiguration of the track before the 2017 season has proven to be popular with competitors and fans and fits SOD’s “beyond limits” format well. As an extra incentive for 360 competitors, the NEFCO Top 360 Award will present the highest finishing 360 driver with $100 and a 10” laser-cut medal.

Like many tracks and series, SOD has battled weather gremlins with five rainouts in eight dates this season. Last year after suffering rain outs for the first two Hartford dates, the first race wasn’t run until July 6 with Ryan Ruhl (Coldwater, MI) taking the win.

Click here to follow Hartford Speedway on Facebook and check out its website at www.hartfordspeedway.net.

