Chelsea Blevins Wins at Chico

Silver Dollar Speedway
Chico, CA
Friday June 28, 2019
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Qualifying:
1. 20-Willie Croft, 12.184
2. 92-Andy Forsberg, 12.285
3. 38B-Blake Carrick, 12.421
4. 2K-Kyle Offill, 12.518
5. 5C-Trent Canales, 12.526
6. 27-Colby Copeland, 12.581
7. 1B-Chelsea Blevins, 12.627
8. 21W-Jake Wheeler, 12.656
9. 55A-Angelo Cornet, 12.723
10. 93-Holly Shelton, 12.747
11. 2-Wyatt Brown, 12.756
12. 1D-D.J. Freitas, 12.757
13. 63-J.J. Hickle, 12.804
14. 94-Greg DeCaires V, 12.831
15. 7B-Brent Bjork, 12.845
16. 71L-Korey Lovell, 13.087
17. 46-Jeremy Wilson, 13.091
18. 12J-John Clark, 13.337
19. 4-Hunter Stanley, 13.764
Heat Race #1:
1. 1B-Chelsea Blevins
2. 63-J.J. Hickle
3. 7B-Brent Bjork
4. 55A-Angelo Cornet
5. 2-Wyatt Brown
6. 4-Hunter Stanley
7. 46-Jeremy Wilson
Heat Race #2:
1. 21W-Jake Wheeler
2. 93-Holly Shelton
3. 1D-D.J. Freitas
4. 94-Greg DeCaires V
5. 71L-Korey Lovell
6. 12J-John Clark
Dash:
1. 20-Willie Croft
2. 92-Andy Forsberg
3. 2K-Kyle Offill
4. 27-Colby Copeland
5. 5C-Trent Canales
6. 38B-Blake Carrick
Feature:
1. 1B-Chelsea Blevins
2. 63-J.J. Hickle
3. 7B-Brent Bjork
4. 21W-Jake Wheeler
5. 27-Colby Copeland
6. 5C-Trent Canales
7. 1D-D.J. Freitas
8. 92-Andy Forsberg
9. 93-Holly Shelton
10. 94-Greg DeCaires V
11. 4-Hunter Stanley
12. 12J-John Clark
13. 55A-Angelo Cornet
14. 20-Willie Croft
15. 46-Jeremy Wilson
16. 38B-Blake Carrick
17. 2-Wyatt Brown
18. 2K-Kyle Offill
19. 71L-Korey Lovell