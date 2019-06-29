Trout Wins Wild PA Speedweek Feature at Lincoln Speedway

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (June 29, 2019) — Chad Trout was victorious in the second round of Pennsylvania Speedway on Saturday at Lincoln Speedway. Trout traded the lead back and forth with Darren Mollenoyux before Brian Montieth and Danny Dietrich slid by for first and second. While racing for the lead Dietrich slid up into Montieth with both cars ending upside down in turn four. This gave the lead back to Trout who held off Mollenoyux for the victory. Ryan Smith, Freddie Rahmer, and Cory Haas rounded out the top five.

PA Speedweek

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, PA

Saturday June 29, 2019

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 1x – Chad Trout

2. 52a – Darren Mollenoyux

3. 72 – Ryan Smith

4. 51 – Freddie Rahmer

5. 39 – Cory Haas

6. 11 – Tj Stutts

7. 15 – Adam Wilt

8. 55k – Robbie Kendall

9. 24 – Lucas Wolfe

10. 39m – Anthony Macri

11. 88 – Brandon Rahmer

12. 75 – Chase Dietz

13. 59 – Jimmy Siegel

14. 14 – Tony Stewart

15. 99 – Kyle Moody

16. 5c – Dylan Cisney

17. 2w – Glendon Forsythe

18. 1* – Tim Wagaman

19. 21 – Brian Montieth

20. 48 – Danny Dietrich

21. 69k – Lance Dewease

22. 69 – Tim Glatfelter

23. 19m – Landon Myers

24. 17b – Steve Buckwalter