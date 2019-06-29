Trout Wins Wild PA Speedweek Feature at Lincoln Speedway

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (June 29, 2019) — Chad Trout was victorious in the second round of Pennsylvania Speedway on Saturday at Lincoln Speedway. Trout traded the lead back and forth with Darren Mollenoyux before Brian Montieth and Danny Dietrich slid by for first and second. While racing for the lead Dietrich slid up into Montieth with both cars ending upside down in turn four. This gave the lead back to Trout who held off Mollenoyux for the victory. Ryan Smith, Freddie Rahmer, and Cory Haas rounded out the top five.
PA Speedweek
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, PA
Saturday June 29, 2019
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 1x – Chad Trout
2. 52a – Darren Mollenoyux
3. 72 – Ryan Smith
4. 51 – Freddie Rahmer
5. 39 – Cory Haas
6. 11 – Tj Stutts
7. 15 – Adam Wilt
8. 55k – Robbie Kendall
9. 24 – Lucas Wolfe
10. 39m – Anthony Macri
11. 88 – Brandon Rahmer
12. 75 – Chase Dietz
13. 59 – Jimmy Siegel
14. 14 – Tony Stewart
15. 99 – Kyle Moody
16. 5c – Dylan Cisney
17. 2w – Glendon Forsythe
18. 1* – Tim Wagaman
19. 21 – Brian Montieth
20. 48 – Danny Dietrich
21. 69k – Lance Dewease
22. 69 – Tim Glatfelter
23. 19m – Landon Myers
24. 17b – Steve Buckwalter