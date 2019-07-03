Thompson Hustles From Eighth to Win at Cottage Grove Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. (July 2, 2019) – Tyler Thompson is entering a hectic month of July on the heels of his third feature victory of the season.

Thompson powered from eighth to garner his 15th career limited sprint car triumph last Saturday at Cottage Grove Speedway. It marked his 12th win at the quarter-mile oval.

“There wasn’t as many cars, but it was a great night for us,” he said. “We wrecked our car at Dirt Cup (the previous weekend). It was great to have a good finish and build some confidence coming into nine races in 10 days.”

Thompson qualified second quickest before he advanced from fourth to second place in a heat race. The main event featured a full inversion, which lined Thompson up on the outside of the fourth row for the 25-lap race.

“You never really know how the start is going to go,” he said. “The track looked like it was going to be on the top so starting on the outside was a benefit. I felt like the outside row had an advantage. I took it easy on the first corner and then had a huge run in turns three and four. We went from eighth to second in two laps. We followed the leader for a few laps. I was passing for the lead when a caution came out. After the restart I crossed him over in turn four and slid him going into turn one.”

Thompson led the remainder of the race to build momentum entering a busy stretch of competition. He is slated to race this Thursday through Saturday at Cottage Grove Speedway during the Freedom Cup. The team will have Sunday off before kicking off the Western Sprint Tour Speedweek next Monday in California. The Speedweek showcases six straight days of racing at five different tracks.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 29 – Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Ore. – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 2 (4); Feature: 1 (8).

SEASON STATS –

13 races, 3 wins, 8 top fives, 9 top 10s, 10 top 15s, 10 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Thursday through Saturday at Cottage Grove Speedway in Cottage Grove, Ore., for the Freedom Cup

MEDIA LINKS –

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tylerthompsonracing/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TylerThompsonRacing/

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – J&K Auto Repair

&K Auto Repair, which was established in Springfield, Ore., in 1986, specializes in automotive repair and maintenance. For more information, visit http://www.JandKAutoRepair.com .

“J&K Auto Repair has really helped us grow and has become more like family to us,” Thompson said. “We’re extremely grateful for their support and we look forward to continued success together.”

Thompson would also like to thank Sam Crum and Son Trucking, BC Motorsports, Ed Glazier at Auto-Chlor Systems, Action Rent-All, IBEW 280, Northwest Solvents and Supply, Double R Powder Coating, James Gang Pizza, Bunce Equipment and Rocket Designs for their continued support.