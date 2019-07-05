NOS ENERGY DRINK USAC NATIONAL MIDGET SERIES JULY 30

BECHTELSVILLE, PA JULY 3, 2019 . . . . . The fans asked for it and here it is!

The NOS Energy Drink USAC National Midget Series will be part of the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Tuesday night, July 30 with the first running of the Ken Brenn Midget Masters 30 joined by the NASCAR 358 Modifieds in a big double-header at Grandview Speedway. The midgets have a long and rich history at Grandview and many say, the Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, PA is the perfect track for the midgets.

This special night is being dedicated to Ken Brenn, an individual with a reputation rich in midget history and someone who once promoted midget racing at Grandview. Ken Brenn is an absolute “class act” and has been part of the local racing fabric for many years, enjoying much success as a modified car owner and a prior promoter of the Bridgeport Speedway. Some other surprises are being arranged as we honor Ken who is planning to be at this event and drop the first green flag of the night!

The 2019 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget schedule is their busiest schedule in two decades and this trip to Pennsylvania will be a highlight as Grandview Speedway opens the Pennsylvania Midget SpeedWeek that will include five consecutive nights of racing.

Christopher Bell, hot off a $10,000 win at Grandview on Tuesday, July 2 in a 410 sprint car is planning to compete in the Ken Brenn Midget Masters 30 along with Tyler “Sunshine” Courtney, Chris Windom, Kevin Thomas, Jr, Zeb Wise, Chad Boat, Tanner Carrick, Jerry Coons Jr. and C.J. Leary just to name a few. Time trials and qualifying events will lead up to the Ken Brenn Midget Masters 30 lap feature event paying $3,500 to the winner.

The 358 Modifieds will play an equally important part of this event with qualifying and a 30 lap feature that will $3,000 to the winner. Jeff Strunk is hot off a Thunder on the Hill victory Tuesday night when he thrilled fans with a three abreast move for the lead exiting turn four. Ryan Watt was the winner of the opening Thunder on the Hill modified event in June and he’ll be back in the mix along with Brett Kressley, Duane Howard, Craig VonDohren, Rick Laubach, Doug Manmiller, Billy Pauch Jr., Kevin Hirthler, Jared Umbenhauer and many more.

The Tuesday night, July 30 Ken Brenn Midget Masters and 358 NASCAR Modified double-header will get underway at 7:30 PM with gates opening at 5 PM. Low, Down & Dirty is already hard at work planning the pre-race Meet and Greet.

Be sure to plan and attend the first return of the USAC National Midgets to Grandview in thirty years.

Grandview Speedway Contact Information

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Speedway Phone: 610-754-7688

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill

About Thunder on the Hill Racing Series

The brainchild of Grandview Speedway owner Bruce Rogers, special events promoter Bob Miller and local driving star Dave Kelly, the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series celebrates 30 years of the most anticipated events of the racing calendar year after year. In 132 events, over $4.6 million dollars has been divvied up among the area’s fastest racers. What started as a single 410 Sprint Car event in 1990 has blossomed to feature a variety of racing action including 358 Modifieds, USAC Wingless Sprints, All-Star Circuit of Champions, 360 & 410 Sprint Cars, Sportsman, Late Models, Midgets, Legend Cars, DIRTcar and ROC Modified events. The 2019 30th Anniversary Series of Thunder on the Hill is dedicated to Bruce Rogers.

About Grandview Speedway

Grandview Speedway is a high-banked one-third mile clay oval, celebrating their 57th Anniversary season in 2019. The facility offers free parking, quality food at reasonable prices (be sure to try the french fries), a program book, Grandview Speedway and Thunder on the Hill race wear and great viewing from every seat in the house. Race fans may take part in the Inside/Out promotion, where you can sign up (no charge) to watch warm-ups from inside turn four. Race fans are also invited to victory lane following the racing program and, race fans may enter the pits after the races to meet the drivers. Be ready to enjoy the spine-tingling fireworks salute on the feature event parade lap.