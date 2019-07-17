3M Night – Get Your Annual Bag of 3M Products!

From Kendra Jacobs

This Saturday, it;s the annual 3M Night at Knoxville Raceway!

The Knoxville 3M returns for a race night full of 410, 360s plus Nebraska and Midwest Power 360s, and Pace Pro Sprint Action.

AND…3M goody bags will be distributed to fans in attendance with a ticket to the night’s race. (While supplies last.)

3M night will also feature a $3,000-to-win 360 feature event thanks to our partners at Dennison Racing Tee’s and Jersey Freeze. The 360 feature event will also be $400 to start thanks to the 360 Booster Club!

The June 22 Marion County Farm Bureau 360 make-up feature will hit the track following the 410 feature.

Tickets for adults are $15, teens are $10 and children 12 and under are free!