K&M Tool and Die Kenyon Midgets set for 1st 2019 dirt appearance

By Eric Bunn

(Lebanon, IN) The drivers of the K&M Tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series will head to US 24 Speedway on Saturday night to make their first appearance on a dirt track in 2019. The tight confines of US 24 Speedway always challenge the USSA drivers and often offers up surprise visitors to victory lane.

Kameron Gladish and Tommy Kouns sit on top of the Driving Championship point battle entering the 2nd half of the K&M Kenyon Midget racing season. Neither driver has won at US 24 with Kouns marking up 5 top five finishes while Gladish has 3 finishes in the same category.

Colin Grissom is the most recent victor in the Series winning on the high banks at Anderson Speedway on July 7. Grissom is hoping to break into the record books with his first top five or win on the Logansport bullring. The Pendleton (IN) native is currently third in championship points.

Saturday’s 25-lap feature event will mark 2018 K&M Tool and Die Mel Kenyon Midget Series Driving Champion Trey Osborn’s return to midget racing. Osborne has been competing in pavement sprint cars, including his 1st start in the 71st Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW.

The K & M Tool and Diel Mel Kenyon Midget Series will be joining a full card of open wheel racing at US 24 Speedway Saturday night. Racing is scheduled to start at 7:00. US 24 Speedway is located west of Logansport (IN) on US Highway 24.