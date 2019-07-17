Merced Speedway Welcomes Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprint Car Series Saturday Night

PETERSEN MEDIA

( Merced, CA)- After a very successful night of action on July 6th, Merced Speedway comes back to life on Saturday night with a full card of action highlighted by the Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprint Car Series’ first every trip to the track.

In what will be the series’ fourth event of the 2019 season, the action this year has been outstanding with the likes of Jake Morgan and Shawn Jones scoring wins thus far. While the duo runs 1-2 in points, the short track setting of Merced Speedway should be a great match for these cars who have boasted great car counts all season long.

In the most recent action at Merced Speedway back on the sixth of July, Fred Ryland was masterful on his way to victory with IMCA Sport Mods, Kevin Irwin grabbed the Hobby Stock feature event win, as Shawn DePriest won with the Mini Stocks, and Timmy Crews took Mini Late Model top honors.

Saturday night alongside the Wingless Sprint Cars, will be the IMCA Sport Mods, the Hobby Stocks, and the Mini Late Models.

Adult tickets will be available for $15, Seniors for $13, Kids 6-12 for $5, and those five and under will be admitted for free.

The front gates are slated to open 5pm with Racing going green at 7pm.

Merced Speedway is located at 900 Martin Luther King Drive Merced, CA 95341.