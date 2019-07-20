Derek Hagar Rockets To ASCS Mid-South Win At Crowley’s Ridge Raceway

Bryan Hulbert

PARAGOULD, Ark. (July 19, 2019) Picking up his sixth career victory with the Stealth Recovery ASCS Mid-South Region on Friday night, Derek Hagar topped action at Crowley’s Ridge Speedway in the Hagar Suspension No. 9jr.

Getting the pole for the 25-lap A-Feature, Hagar led start to finish for the night’s $2,000 score.

Brad Bowden was second with Dale Howard third, however, a nose-wing infraction resulted in the No. 47 being disqualified, giving third to Marshall Skinner who came up from the sixth starting spot.

Tearing a hole in the wind from 18th, Missouri’s Joe B. Miller screamed from 18th to fourth with Ernie Ainsworth making up the top five. Zach Pringle crossed sixth with Joseph Miller seventh. Brandon Hinkle from 13th came up to eighth with Blake Jenkins in ninth. Kevin Hinkle made up the top ten.

The Stealth Recovery ASCS Mid-South Region is in action next at “The Ditch” with the field in action at Riverside International Speedway on Saturday, July 20 with Midsouth 305 Sprint Car Association, Late Models and Stock Cars in action as well. Gates open at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M.

Race Results:

ASCS Mid-South Region

Crowley’s Ridge Raceway (Paragould, Ark.)

Friday, July 19, 2019

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 39-Brad Bowden, [4]; 2. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, [2]; 3. 2-Joseph Miller, [3]; 4. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [8]; 5. 26-Marshall Skinner, [7]; 6. 44-Ronny Howard, [6]; 7. 92-Cody Hays, [5]; 8. 95-Asa Swindell, [1]; 9. 32X-Robert Richardson, [9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [8]; 2. 47-Dale Howard, [6]; 3. 8Z-Zach Pringle, [4]; 4. 1X-Tim Crawley, [3]; 5. 99-Blake Jenkins, [5]; 6. 21B-Brandon Hinkle, [2]; 7. 7D-Dylan Dejournett, [9]; 8. 18T-Tyler Vaughn, [7]; 9. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [1]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 9JR-Derek Hagar, [1]; 2. 39-Brad Bowden, [2]; 3. 26-Marshall Skinner, [6]; 4. 51B-Joe B. Miller, [18]; 5. 91A-Ernie Ainsworth, [3]; 6. 8Z-Zach Pringle, [5]; 7. 2-Joseph Miller, [7]; 8. 21B-Brandon Hinkle, [13]; 9. 99-Blake Jenkins, [10]; 10. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, [8]; 11. 44-Ronny Howard, [12]; 12. 92-Cody Hays, [14]; 13. 32X-Robert Richardson, [16]; 14. 95-Asa Swindell, [17]; 15. 18T-Tyler Vaughn, [15]; 16. 1X-Tim Crawley, [9]; 17. 7D-Dylan Dejournett, [11]; (DQ) 47-Dale Howard, [4]