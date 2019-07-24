Dover Wins MSTS Feature at Rapid Speedway

Midwest Sprint Touring Series
Rapid Speedway
Rock Rapids, IA
Tuesday July 23, 2019

Property Solutions of America Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 09-Matt Juhl, [1]
2. 20X-Casey Friedrichson, [2]
3. 75-Tommy Barber, [3]
4. 35L-Cody Ledger, [4]
5. 2D-Dusty Ballenger, [6]
6. 33-Trevor Smith, [7]
7. 2K-Kevin Ingle, [5]

Property Solutions of America Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 5J-Jamie Ball, [1]
2. 4-Terry McCarl, [2]
3. 22-Kaleb Johnson, [7]
4. 17B-Ryan Bickett, [5]
5. 27-Carson McCarl, [3]
6. 1-Elliot Amdahl, [6]
7. 17-Lee Goos Jr, [4]

Property Solutions of America Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 6-Eric Lutz, [3]
2. 74-Brodie Tulloch, [2]
3. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, [6]
4. 45-Monty Ferriera, [1]
5. 20-Brant O’Banion, [5]
6. 29-Brandon Stevenson, [7]
7. 23-Dave Ekern, [4]

Property Solutions of America Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)
1. 53-Jack Dover, [3]
2. 14-Jody Rosenboom, [5]
3. 101-Chuck McGillivray, [6]
4. 86-Donovan Peterson, [4]
5. 11J-Jordan Nordstrom, [1]
6. 2-Dylan Opdahl, [2]

Property Solutions of America B-Main (8 Laps)
1. 27-Carson McCarl, [1]
2. 1-Elliot Amdahl, [3]
3. 2-Dylan Opdahl, [4]
4. 23-Dave Ekern, [5]
5. 2K-Kevin Ingle, [6]
6. 17-Lee Goos Jr, [7]
7. 11J-Jordan Nordstrom, [2]

Property Solutions of America A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 53-Jack Dover, [1]
2. 4-Terry McCarl, [10]
3. 22-Kaleb Johnson, [4]
4. 6-Eric Lutz, [6]
5. 14-Jody Rosenboom, [2]
6. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, [8]
7. 09-Matt Juhl, [3]
8. 2D-Dusty Ballenger, [16]
9. 27-Carson McCarl, [21]
10. 5J-Jamie Ball, [5]
11. 20X-Casey Friedrichson, [9]
12. 17B-Ryan Bickett, [13]
13. 86-Donovan Peterson, [15]
14. 35L-Cody Ledger, [14]
15. 75-Tommy Barber, [12]
16. 29-Brandon Stevenson, [20]
17. 74-Brodie Tulloch, [11]
18. 2-Dylan Opdahl, [23]
19. 23-Dave Ekern, [24]
20. 33-Trevor Smith, [19]
21. 101-Chuck McGillivray, [7]
22. 2K-Kevin Ingle, [25]
23. 20-Brant O’Banion, 24.504[18]
24. 1-Elliot Amdahl, 25.573[22]
DNS: 45-Monty Ferriera, 25.573

