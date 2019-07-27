Daggett Wins From 11th Starting Spot at Montpelier

Great Lakes Super Sprints / K&L Ready Mix National Racing Alliance
Montpelier Motor Speedway
Montpelier, IN
Saturday July 27, 2019
Qualifying
1. 49-Shawn Dancer, 12.452[1]
2. 23D-Devon Dobie, 12.484[2]
3. 17-Jared Horstman, 12.496[3]
4. 7C-Phil Gressman, 12.602[4]
5. 28H-Hud Horton, 12.610[5]
6. 22H-Randy Hannagan, 12.667[6]
7. 85-Dustin Daggett, 12.718[7]
8. 24-Kobe Allison, 12.743[8]
9. 34-Luke Hall, 12.756[9]
10. 16W-Garrett Saunders, 12.850[10]
11. 02-Brandon Long, 12.907[11]
12. 12S-Cale Stinson, 12.983[12]
13. 27-Brad Lamberson, 13.018[13]
14. 11-Tim Allison, 13.023[14]
15. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 13.031[15]
16. 18-Josh Shantz, 13.067[16]
17. 28M-Conner Morrell, 13.068[17]
18. 11R-Chase Ridenour, 13.081[18]
19. 77-Andrew Scheid, 13.092[19]
20. 27X-Jared Lamberson, 13.100[20]
21. 14D-Luke Daugherty, 13.136[21]
22. 22M-Dan McCarron, 13.283[22]
23. 5W-Jeff Williams, 13.287[23]
24. 84-Kyle Poortenga, 13.387[24]
25. 18S-Micheal Summers, 13.655[25]
26. 91L-Alexis Adgate, 13.794[26]
27. 20A-Andy Chehowski, 13.880[27]
28. 66-Chase Dunham, 17.691[28]
Heat Race #1
1. 34-Luke Hall, [1]
2. 28H-Hud Horton, [2]
3. 27-Brad Lamberson, [3]
4. 49-Shawn Dancer, [4]
5. 28M-Conner Morrell, [5]
6. 14D-Luke Daugherty, [6]
7. 18S-Micheal Summers, [7]
Heat Race #2
1. 22H-Randy Hannagan, [1]
2. 11-Tim Allison, [2]
3. 11R-Chase Ridenour, [3]
4. 23D-Devon Dobie, [4]
5. 22M-Dan McCarron, [5]
6. 16W-Garrett Saunders, [6]
7. 91L-Alexis Adgate, [7]
Heat Race #3
1. 49T-Gregg Dalman, [1]
2. 17-Jared Horstman, [2]
3. 85-Dustin Daggett, [3]
4. 5W-Jeff Williams, [4]
5. 77-Andrew Scheid, [5]
6. 20A-Andy Chehowski, [6]
7. 02-Brandon Long, [7]
Heat Race #4
1. 7C-Phil Gressman, [1]
2. 12S-Cale Stinson, [2]
3. 24-Kobe Allison, [3]
4. 84-Kyle Poortenga, [4]
5. 18-Josh Shantz, [5]
6. 27X-Jared Lamberson, [6]
7. 66-Chase Dunham, [7]
B-Main
1. 77-Andrew Scheid, [1]
2. 22M-Dan McCarron, [2]
3. 16W-Garrett Saunders, [3]
4. 18-Josh Shantz, [4]
5. 02-Brandon Long, [5]
6. 20A-Andy Chehowski, [6]
7. 14D-Luke Daugherty, [7]
8. 91L-Alexis Adgate, [8]
9. 18S-Micheal Summers, [9]
10. 27X-Jared Lamberson, [10]
11. 66-Chase Dunham, [11]
A-Main
1. 85-Dustin Daggett, [1]
2. 17-Jared Horstman, [2]
3. 22H-Randy Hannagan, [3]
4. 49T-Gregg Dalman, [4]
5. 7C-Phil Gressman, [5]
6. 12S-Cale Stinson, [6]
7. 28H-Hud Horton, [7]
8. 11-Tim Allison, [8]
9. 5W-Jeff Williams, [9]
10. 77-Andrew Scheid, [10]
11. 49-Shawn Dancer, [11]
12. 22M-Dan McCarron, [12]
13. 84-Kyle Poortenga, [13]
14. 34-Luke Hall, [14]
15. 28M-Conner Morrell, [15]
16. 11R-Chase Ridenour, [16]
17. 23D-Devon Dobie, [17]
18. 27-Brad Lamberson, [18]
19. 16W-Garrett Saunders, [19]
20. 24-Kobe Allison, [20]