Photo Gallery: FAST at Waynesfield Raceway Park FAST 410 Sprint Car Series, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Kelsey Ivy (#20I), Danny Mumaw (#28), Cody Bova (#20B), and Tyler Gunn (#68) racing for position at Waynesfield Raceway Park.(Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Nate Dussel. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Kelsey Ivy. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Ricky Peterson. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Danny Smith. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Cap Henry. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Kory Crabtree. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Max Stambaugh. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Cole Duncan. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Justin Grant. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Travis Philo. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Mitch Harble. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) T.J. Michael. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Lee Jacobs (#81) and Buddy Kofoid (#11N). (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Buddy Kofoid flipping at Waynesfield Raceway Park. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Cap Henry. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Justin Grant (#6) and Caleb Griffith (#33). (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Cole Duncan. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Dan McCarron. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Cody Bova (#20B) and T.J. Michael (#8M). (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Cale Stinson taking a wild ride off the high banks at Waynesfield Raceway Park. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Adam Cruea. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) R.J. Jacobs. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) T.J. Michael. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Kelsey Ivy (#20I), Danny Mumaw (#28), Cody Bova (#20B), and Tyler Gunn (#68) racing for position at Waynesfield Raceway Park.(Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Cap Henry (#4) racing with D.J. Foos (#16). (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) T.J. Michael in victory lane at Waynesfield Raceway Park. (Dan McFarland/SprintFun photo) Related Stories: Michael Victorious at the Rick Ferkel Classic Lee Jacobs and Phil Gressman win at I-96 Flick Fast at Sharon Speedway Duncan Drives to FAST Victory at Sharon Speedway Blaney Scores Spring Nationals at Attica FAST 410 Sprint Car SeriesPhoto GalleryWaynesfield Raceway Park