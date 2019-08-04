Photo Gallery: 2019 Knoxville 360 Nationals ASCS National Tour, Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Sam Hafertepe Jr (15H) and Cory Eliason (26) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Scott Bogucki (Serena Dalhamer photo) Matthew Stelzer (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sam Hafertepe Jr (15H) and Cory Eliason (26) (Serena Dalhamer photo) James McFadden (Serena Dalhamer photo) Roger Crockett (Serena Dalhamer photo) Alex Hill (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brady Bacon (Serena Dalhamer photo) Evan Epperson (Serena Dalhamer photo) James McFadden (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brian Brown, James McFadden, and Wayne Johnson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Related Stories: James McFadden Wins the 2019 Knoxville 360 Nationals James McFadden Wins Thriller on Night #2 of the Knoxville 360 Nationals Sammy Swindell Wins at Lake Ozark Bergman Comes from 16th to Win Friday Dirt Cup Preliminary Feature Bacon Wins Texas Sprint Car Nationals Finale American Sprint Car SeriesASCS National TourKnoxville NationalsKnoxville RacewayPhoto Gallery