Pringle Defends Home Turf Against ASCS Elite Non-Wing At I-30 Speedway

By Bryan Hulbert

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (August 3, 2019) Taking off from the pole, Zach Pringle added his name to the list of winners with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating on Saturday night with victory at I-30 Speedway.

The 27th driver to top the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating, Pringle crossed ahead of Jason Howell, who worked from fifth to claim the runner-up spot. Anthony Nicholson grabbed third with Paul White making up two spots to fourth. Jeremy Middleton was fifth.

Jarrod Jennings crossed sixth, followed by Missouri’s Brian Beebe. Eighth went to Joshua Hanna with Case Parson and Kevin Hinkle to complete the top ten.

The ASCS Elite Non-Wing Series presented by Abilene Powder Coating returns to the Lone Star State for a double shot weekend with RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas on Friday, August 9 and Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Saturday, August 10.

Race Results:

ASCS Elite Non-Wing

I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.)

Saturday, August 3, 2019

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Jason Howell, [1]; 2. 16-Anthony Nicholson, [3]; 3. 118-Scott Evans, [5]; 4. 15J-Jeremy Middleton, [7]; 5. 48D-Nathan Moore, [2]; 6. 38-Rick Pringle, [6]; 7. 4-Tommy Snellgrove, [8]; 8. 0-Mike Vaculik, [4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. X-Blake Jenkins, [3]; 2. 1-Paul White, [7]; 3. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, [4]; 4. 37-Brian Beebe, [5]; 5. 21B-Brandon Hinkle, [1]; 6. 12T-Joe Young, [6]; 7. 89-Todd McVay, [2]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 8Z-Zach Pringle, [6]; 2. 98J-Jarrod Jennings, [2]; 3. 82-Joshua Hanna, [3]; 4. 57-Chase Parson, [5]; 5. 21-Michelle Melton, [4]; 6. 69-Jamey Mooney, [1]; 7. 3B-Chris Banja, [7]

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 8Z-Zach Pringle, [1]; 2. 44-Jason Howell, [5]; 3. 16-Anthony Nicholson, [3]; 4. 1-Paul White, [6]; 5. 15J-Jeremy Middleton, [7]; 6. 98J-Jarrod Jennings, [8]; 7. 37-Brian Beebe, [11]; 8. 82-Joshua Hanna, [10]; 9. 57-Chase Parson, [12]; 10. 21K-Kevin Hinkle, [9]; 11. 21-Michelle Melton, [13]; 12. 118-Scott Evans, [2]; 13. 12T-Joe Young, [17]; 14. 0-Mike Vaculik, [21]; 15. 4-Tommy Snellgrove, [18]; 16. X-Blake Jenkins, [4]; 17. 48D-Nathan Moore, [14]; 18. 69-Jamey Mooney, [20]; 19. 3B-Chris Banja, [19]; 20. 21B-Brandon Hinkle, [15]; 21. 38-Rick Pringle, [16]; 22. 89-Todd McVay, [22]