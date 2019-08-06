CRSA Heads To The Great Race Place Friday

By Toby Lagrange

Malta, NY (8/6/19) – The stars and cars of the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series return to action this Friday night under the lights at the Albany-Saratoga Speedway. This will be the only visit to the three-eighths mile speedway during the 2019 season.

In addition to being the ninth round of the 2019 season, it will also be the fourth round of the Kennedy’s of Troy Northway 90 Challenge Mini-Series.

Heading into Friday night’s event, defending and two-time series champion Jeff Trombley holds the overall points lead. The former track Modified regular holds a 72-point margin over another former Modified campaigner Darryl Ruggles. Defending series Rookie of the Year Justin Mills sits in third place, 86 points back. Alysha Bay and Emily VanInwegen round out the top five.

A look at the Kennedy’s of Troy Northway 90 Challenge standings shows VanInwegen the points leader. The Hudson Valley driver holds a 16-point edge over Trombley and 21-point advantage over Dalton Herrick. Cory Sparks and Mills round out the top five.

So far in the 2019 season 40 different drivers have entered events with the CRSA with seven drivers winning the eight features. Only Trombley has two wins (Land of Legends/Afton), while single wins have gone to Ruggles (Weedsport), Cory Sparks (Glen Ridge), Erik Karlsen (Land of Legends), Dalton Herrick (Thunder Mountain), Mark Kiser (Fonda) and Dana Wagner (Glen Ridge).

Please visit the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series online at www.crsasprints.com, on Facebook (CRSA Sprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints). For more information on the Albany-Saratoga Speedway please visit them online at www.albany-saratogaspeedway.com.

