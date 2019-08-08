Berlin Up Next For Must See Sprints

By Jacob Seelman

HOLLY, Mich. – The Must See Racing Sprint Car Series presented by Engine Pro will resume after a weather-induced, month-long break with Saturday’s stop at Berlin Raceway.

Originally scheduled to be the second of two Must See Racing appearances at Berlin this season, the Aug. 10 event will now be the first of that pair, thanks to a rainout of the series’ attempt to race at the seven-sixteenths-mile oval back in early June.

In fact, Saturday’s race will mark just the third race of the year for the asphalt winged 410ci sprint car series, with Jimmy McCune and Jason Blonde claiming the spoils at the first two starts of the year at Anderson (Ind.) Speedway and Birch Run (Mich.) Speedway, respectively.

Due to McCune having engine troubles at Birch Run, the championship picture has been blown wide open, with the four-time champion’s nephew Anthony atop the standings by 10 over Charlie Schultz.

Anthony McCune is still looking for his first-career Must See Racing victory, however, a storyline he hopes will be a moot point following Saturday’s proceedings at Berlin.

“We’ve been close; we just need to seal the deal and catch that last break,” said the younger McCune following the most recent event at Birch Run. “We know we have the speed. Berlin is a place that has been good to us recently, and hopefully, we can turn that good fortune into a victory next time out.”

In order to capture that elusive win, however, Anthony McCune will have to turn back the likes of a field that includes his uncle Jimmy; pavement ace Troy DeCaire; home-state favorite Blonde; series regulars Charlie Schultz, Ryan Litt and Adam Biltz; and Tom Jewell, who finished second at Berlin one year ago.

As of press time, 24 drivers representing seven different states will be in attendance at Berlin.

The Fast Car Dash format will be in effect for the Berlin event, with the top eight cars from qualifying participating in a fully-inverted, eight-lap heat race and a total of $900 in bonus money on the line.

In addition to the Must See Racing sprint cars, the Berlin Raceway 4-cylinders, sportsman and super stock classes will also be on the racing card for the Engine Pro Fast Car Dash.

Pit gates open at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, with hot laps kicking off at 3 p.m., qualifying hitting the track at 5:15 p.m. and feature racing beginning at 6:30 p.m., following the night’s opening ceremonies.

For more information on Must See Racing, visit www.mustseeracing.com.