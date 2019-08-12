Photo Gallery: 2019 Knoxville Nationals Finale Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws David Gravel (Serena Dalhamer photo) Parade lap for the 59th annual Knoxville Nationals. (Mike Campbell photo) David Gravel (Serena Dalhamer photo) Ian Madsen (#18) and Kerry Madsen (#2M). (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Schuchart (#1S) and Joey Saldana (#12). (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Stewart (#5) and Matt Juhl (#09). (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (#41) and Tim Kaeding (#7s). (Mike Campbell photo) (l to r) Third place Daryn Pittman, winner David Gravel, and second place Logan Schuchart. (Mark Funderburk photo) Joey Saldana (#12) and David Gravel (#41) race for the lead on Saturday at the Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) Matt Juhl (#09) and Brent Marks (#19). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kerry Madsen (#2M), Logan Schuchart (#1S), and Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel following his victory at the 59th annual Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) Joey Saldana (#12) and Brent Marks (#19M) and Brad Sweet (#49). (Mark Funderburk photo) (l to r) Logan Schuchart, David Gravel, and Daryn Pittman celebrate on the podium after the 59th annual Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Schuchart (Serena Dalhamer photo) David Gravel and Jaxx Johnson celebrate after winning the 59th annual Knoxville Nationals. (Mike Campbell photo) David Gravel (#41) and Cory Eliason (#26). (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel. (Mark Funderburk photo) Aaron Reutzel (#87) and Joey Saldana (#12). (Mark Funderburk photo) Ryan Roberts (18R) and Greg Wilson (W20) (Serena Dalhamer photo) David Gravel and Jaxx Johnson celebrate after winning the 59tah annual Knoxville Nationals. (Mike Campbell photo) (l to r) Second place Logan Schuchart, winner David Gravel, Jaxx Johnson, and third place Daryn Pittman. (Mike Campbell photo) Daryn Pittman (#83) and Aaron Retuzel (#87). (Mark Funderburk photo) Adam Cruea (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sam Hafertepe Jr (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) and Paul McMahan (#13). (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel and Jaxx Johnson celebrate after winning the 59th annual Knoxville Nationals. (Mike Campbell photo) Ian Madsen (#18) and Brent Marks (#19). (Mark Funderburk photo) Tim Shaffer (#49X) and Ian Madsen (#18). (Mark Funderburk photo) Kerry Madsen (#2) and James McFadden (#9). (Mark Funderburk photo) Parker Price-Miller (#71) and Cory Eliason (#26). (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Schuchart, David Gravel, and Daryn Pittman (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kerry Madsen (#2M) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Tim Kaeding (#7S) and Paul McMahan (#13). (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) and Paul McMahan (#13). (Mark Funderburk photo) Daryn Pittman (Serena Dalhamer photo) Gio Scelzi (#71) and Tim Shaffer (#49X). (Mark Funderburk photo) Shane Stewart (#5) and Trey Starks (#44). (Mark Funderburk photo) Aaron Reutzel (#87) and Tim Kaeding (#7S). (Mark Funderburk photo) James McFadden (#9) and Matt Juhl (#09). (Mark Funderburk photo) James McFadden (#9) and Ian Madsen (#18). (Mark Funderburk photo) Gio Scelzi (#71) and Donny Schatz (#15). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brent Marks (#19) and Parker Price-Miller (#71). (Mark Funderburk photo) Joey Saldana (#12) and Cory Eliason (#26). (Mark Funderburk photo) Parade lap during the 59th annual Knoxville Nationals featuring Aaron Reutzel (#87), Joey Saldana (#12), Tim Shaffer (#49), and David Gravel (#41). (Mark Funderburk photo) Logan Schuchart (#1S) and Ian Madsen (#18). (Mark Funderburk photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and Brent Marks (#19). (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel. (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) racing with Joey Saldana (#12). (Mark Funderburk photo) Matt Juhl (#09) and David Gravel (#41). (Mark Funderburk photo) The entire Jason Johnson Racing team and sponsors celebrating their victory at the 59th annual Knoxville Nationals. (Mike Campbell photo) Brad Sweet (#49) and Aaron Reutzel (#87). (Mark Funderburk photo) Matt Juhl (#09) and Sheldon Haudenschild (#17). (Mark Funderburk photo) Gio Scelzi (#71) and Trey Starks (#44). (Mark Funderburk photo) Joey Saldana (#12) and David Gravel (#41). (Mike Campbell photo) Daryn Pittman (#83) and Parker Price-Miller (#71). (Mark Funderburk photo) Joey Saldana (#12) and Cory Eliason (#26). (Mark Funderburk photo) David Gravel (Mike Campbell photo) David Gravel with Jeff Gordon following his victory at the 59th annual Knoxville Nationals. (Mike Campbell photo) Tim Kaeding (Serena Dalhamer photo) Donny Schatz (#15) and Gio Scelzi (#71). Tim Shaffer (#49X) and Kerry Madsen (#2M). (Mark Funderburk photo) Daryn Pittman (#83) and Tim Kaeding (#7S). (Mark Funderburk photo)