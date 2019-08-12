Sanders Back in Ocean Speedway Victory Lane

PETERSEN MEDIA

Putting a new car together over the last couple of weeks, Justin Sanders made the most of his work as he parked in Ocean Speedway victory lane on Friday night.

“We tweaked something on our car at Speedweek in July and it hadn’t been very good the last couple nights out,” Sanders said. “We worked hard and got a new car together and it was really strong the first night out.”

Friday night at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, CA, Sanders flexed his muscle early as he timed the North County Plastering/Andy’s Construction/Yuba Sutter Aviation backed No. 17 machine in second fastest in qualifying time trials.

Finishing third in his heat race and qualifying for the Dash, Sanders would start and finish third in that race placing him in the second row of the 30-lap feature event.

When the race came to life, Sanders would find himself battling with Jake Andreotti and Kurt Nelson as he fought towards the lead. Able to clear both of his competitors, Sanders would track down race leader, Koen Shaw just at the race’s halfway point.

Able to make quick work of Shaw, Sanders would take over the lead on the race’s 18th lap, and promptly begin to leave the field in his wake. In open track Sanders was extremely strong as he quickly gapped the field and pulled away.

Not to be denied on this night, Sanders would go on to claim his third win of the season at the track he has called home for so many years.

“We really got everything back to square one, and where it should be and it worked out for us,” Sanders said. “Big thanks to everyone that helps me out on this car, and continues to support us.”

ON TAP: Sanders is scheduled to be in action on Friday with Dale Miller Motorsports in Chico, CA and on Saturday back in the JSR No. 17 at Ocean Speedway for the Johnny Key Classic.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay connected with Justin Sanders by visiting his website, www.teamsandersmotorsports.com.