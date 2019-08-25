Westfall Wins BOSS Feature During Smackdown at Kokomo

_Front Page News, Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series, Kokomo Speedway, Kokomo Sprint Car Smack Down
Matt Westfall. (Bill Miller photo)

Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Kokomo Speedway
Kokomo, IN
Saturday August 24, 2019

Feature:
1. 33M – Matt Westfall
2. 21 – Travis Hery
3. 21P – Carmen Perigo
4. 69 – Logan Hupp
5. 9 – Dustin Webber
6. 6 – Chris Phillilps
7.16K – Andrw Prather
8. 320 – Bill Rose
9. 82 – Mike Miller
10. 4J – Justin Owen
11. 60 – Kory Crabtree
12. 2DI – Dustin Ingle
13. 1H – Korbyn Hayslett
14. 19 – Matt Cooley
15. 23 – Brian Karraker
16. 26W – Cody White
17. 76 – J.J. Hughes
18. W34 – Parker Frederickson
19. 9G – Cody Gardner
20. 44 – Michael Fichesser
21. 24L – Lee Underwood
22. 18 – Dallas Hewitt
23. 42 – Ty Tilton
24. 53 – Steve Little

Related Stories: