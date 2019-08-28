Five races and over $50,000 up for grabs in September

By John Rittenoure – August 26, 2019

TULSA, Oklahoma (August 26, 2019) – The month of September is a busy time for the Ameriflex / OCRS Sprint Cars with five races on the schedule and over $50,000 in prize money on the line.

​

It all starts on September 7 with a visit to Enid Speedway. It has been two years since Ameriflex / OCRS Sprint Cars last visited the Garfield County fairgrounds 3/8’s mile oval. Co-promoters Kip Hughes and Mark Brill have put in lots of work on the fairgrounds facility including the dirt surface and are looking forward to the return of sprint cars at Enid Speedway.

​

But that is not all. Added money will be up on the line at Enid. Ameriflex Hose and Accessories owner and OCRS title sponsor Corvan Robinson and OCRS owner Kerry Gorby, along with D and G Contracting, will ensure that feature event will pay $1,500-to-win and $500-to-start.

​

On September 13 racing moves to Caney Valley Speedway for the first of two nights of racing. The following night (September 14) it is on to Creek County Speedway.

​

The highlight of the month comes on September 21 with a stop at Salina Highbanks Speedway for the Ameriflex Challenge IV. This showcase event will pay $3,000 to the A-feature winner and $1,000 just to start.

​

September racing concludes on September 28 with the running of the 13th annual Oklahoma State Championship at Oklahoma Sports Park in Ada. More information on this race will be announced soon.

​

​

About the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based Ameri-Flex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.