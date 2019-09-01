Price is Right At Lake Ozark Speedway With The Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series

Bryan Hulbert

ELDON, Mo. (August 31, 2019) Keeping pace through a myriad of restarts at the ultra-fast Lake Ozark Speedway, Canada’s Robbie Price held off multiple attempts by Sam Hafertepe, Jr. for the lead to secure the opening night of the 10th annual Lake Ozark Speedway 360 Nationals presented by Champion Racing Oil.

Price’s second victory of the season with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Friday’s SawBlade.com A-Feature triumph came just 11 starts after his Dirt Cup score at Skagit Speedway.

“Feels good to be No. 1 tonight,” said Price with a sigh of relief. “Really have to say thank you to everyone at this track for getting this race in. Most places would have canceled, but they got it done.”

Gaining the advantage over Sam Hafertepe, Jr. on the start, the first of several cautions came on Lap 2 for Danny Sams who biked his No. 24d into the wall. Charging the bottom on the restart, Hafertepe couldn’t clear for the lead as Harli White nearly sent sailing over the right-side tires of Blake Hahn while racing for third.

Slowed again on Lap 5 right as the leaders found the back of the field, the restart was short-lived as White flipped in the second turn. She was unharmed but unable to continue.

Looking for the slide again, Hafertepe was kept at bay as Price leaned hard on the cushion of the Lake Ozark Speedway. Challenged again on the Lap 9 restart, Hafertepe would get two more shots at sliding the Skagit Speedway No. 21p on Lap 13 and Lap 17 with Robbie running by him as the pair hit the exit of the second turn.

Making his longest run in traffic after the caution on Lap 17, Price was unphased as he opened his advantage to 2.610 seconds at the checkered flag.

“We had a lot of cautions right when I needed them going into lapped traffic,” stated Price. “We were really good in clean air, but it would have been interesting to see how things would have gone had we been able to stay in lapped traffic, but fortunately we didn’t have too but I have to give a shout out to Shark Racing Engines because I tortured this thing tonight. I was basically wide open for 25 laps.”

Sam Hafertepe, Jr. in second was followed by Paul Nienhiser, who picked up three positions for his first career podium finish against the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network. Taking advantage of a misstep by Blake Hahn on Lap 13 that nearly sent the No. 52 into the fence, Matt Covington raced by for fourth with Blake Hahn recovering to finish fifth.

Rolling from 10th, Washington’s Seth Bergman made a brief appearance in the top five before ending up sixth in the end. Jonathan Cornell crossed seventh with Austin Alumbaugh making up eighth positions for eighth. Kyle Bellm from 13th made it to ninth with Tyler Blank earning Hard Charger honors with a run from 22nd to 10th in the Blanks Backhoe No. 75.

Combined with the Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region presented by Impact Signs, Awnings, and Wraps, Friday’s field was 47 strong with the field rolling out into six SCE Gaskets Heat Races with wins going to Brandon Hanks, Austin Alumbaugh, Garet Williamson, Seth Bergman, and Harli White. Hoosier Tire Qualifiers went to Sam Hafertepe, Jr., Matt Covington, and Nathan Mills. BMRS B-Features were topped by Jordon Mallett and Bryan Grimes. Provisional starts were used by Scott Bogucki, Ben Brown, and Evan Martin.

The Lake Ozark Speedway 360 Nationals presented by Champion Racing Oil continues Sunday, September 1. Admission is $23 for adults, $20 for Senior and Military, $5 for youth 7-13, and free for kids six and under Pit Passes each day are $40.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS presented by MAVTV

Racinboys.com ASCS Warrior Region

Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, Mo.)

Saturday, August 31, 2019

Car Count: 47

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (Top 30 in Passing Points advance to Qualifiers)

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 84-Brandon Hanks, [1]; 2. 21-Miles Paulus, [2]; 3. 95-Matt Covington, [3]; 4. 52-Blake Hahn, [8]; 5. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [4]; 6. 24C-Lanny Carpenter, [7]; 7. 15-Christian Bowman, [6]; 8. 4X-Terry McCarl, [5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [2]; 2. 24D-Danny Sams III, [4]; 3. 76-Jay Russell, [3]; 4. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [8]; 5. 11A-Austin O’Neal, [7]; 6. 3V-Tyler Utz, [6]; 7. 18X-Nathan Ryun, [1]; 8. 38-Cody Baker, [5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 24-Garet Williamson, [2]; 2. 37H-Matthew Howard, [6]; 3. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, [7]; 4. 93-Taylor Walton, [1]; 5. 7B-Ben Brown, [4]; 6. 81A-Chris Morgan, [3]; 7. 86T-Timothy Smith, [8]; 8. 28-Scott Bogucki, [5]

Bogucki docked 2 positions for advancing position before the cone on a restart.

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [1]; 2. 24N-Nathan Mills, [2]; 3. 35M-Jonathan Cornell, [4]; 4. 14-Jordon Mallett, [5]; 5. 47-Tanner Carrick, [3]; 6. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer, [7]; 7. 14M-Randy Martin, [6]; 8. 4-Evan Martin, [8]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman, [4]; 2. 21P-Robbie Price, [6]; 3. 78-Kaley Gharst, [2]; 4. 1X-Tim Crawley, [1]; 5. 6-Bryan Grimes, [5]; 6. 22B-Dustin Barks, [3]; 7. 75-Tyler Blank, [7]; 8. 5-Kory Bales, [8]

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 17W-Harli White, [2]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [3]; 3. J2-John Carney II, [1]; 4. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [4]; 5. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [6]; 6. 11-Roger Crockett, [7]; 7. 77X-Alex Hill, [5]

Hoosier Tire Qualifiers (Top 16 in Passing Points advance to the A-Feature)

Qualifier 1 (8 Laps): 1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [2]; 2. 35M-Jonathan Cornell, [1]; 3. 17W-Harli White, [4]; 4. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, [5]; 5. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [3]; 6. 23-Seth Bergman, [6]; 7. 78-Kaley Gharst, [7]; 8. 85-Forrest Sutherland, [10]; 9. 93-Taylor Walton, [9]; 10. 11A-Austin O’Neal, [8]

Qualifier 2 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington, [1]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn, [3]; 3. 21-Miles Paulus, [2]; 4. 24D-Danny Sams III, [4]; 5. 14-Jordon Mallett, [7]; 6. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [5]; 7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [8]; 8. 1X-Tim Crawley, [9]; 9. 7B-Ben Brown, [10]; 10. 37H-Matthew Howard, [6]

Qualifier 3 (8 Laps): 1. 24N-Nathan Mills, [2]; 2. 21P-Robbie Price, [6]; 3. 76-Jay Russell, [1]; 4. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [3]; 5. 24-Garet Williamson, [5]; 6. 6-Bryan Grimes, [9]; 7. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [8]; 8. J2-John Carney II, [7]; 9. 24C-Lanny Carpenter, [10]; 10. 84-Brandon Hanks, [4]

BMRS B-Feature (Top 3 in each advance to the A-Feature)

B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 14-Jordon Mallett, [1]; 2. J2-John Carney II, [4]; 3. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [3]; 4. 37H-Matthew Howard, [2]; 5. 1X-Tim Crawley, [5]; 6. 28-Scott Bogucki, [15]; 7. 27-Tucker Klaasmeyer, [8]; 8. 47-Tanner Carrick, [9]; 9. 77X-Alex Hill, [13]; 10. 22B-Dustin Barks, [11]; 11. 93-Taylor Walton, [7]; 12. 5-Kory Bales, [14]; 13. 15-Christian Bowman, [12]; 14. 7B-Ben Brown, [6]; 15. (DNF) 86T-Timothy Smith, [10]; (DNS) 4X-Terry McCarl,

B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 6-Bryan Grimes, [1]; 2. 11-Roger Crockett, [8]; 3. 75-Tyler Blank, [10]; 4. 86-Tony Bruce Jr, [3]; 5. 84-Brandon Hanks, [5]; 6. 11A-Austin O’Neal, [7]; 7. 24C-Lanny Carpenter, [6]; 8. 18X-Nathan Ryun, [12]; 9. (DNF) 78-Kaley Gharst, [2]; 10. (DNF) 85-Forrest Sutherland, [4]; 11. (DNF) 4-Evan Martin, [11]; 12. (DNF) 3V-Tyler Utz, [9]; (DNS) 38-Cody Baker, ; (DNS) 14M-Randy Martin, ; (DNS) 81A-Chris Morgan,

Sawblade.com A-Feature

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 21P-Robbie Price, [1]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr, [2]; 3. 9X-Paul Nienhiser, [6]; 4. 95-Matt Covington, [7]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn, [4]; 6. 23-Seth Bergman, [10]; 7. 35M-Jonathan Cornell, [8]; 8. 33-Austin Alumbaugh, [16]; 9. 14K-Kyle Bellm, [13]; 10. 75-Tyler Blank, [22]; 11. 14-Jordon Mallett, [17]; 12. 11-Roger Crockett, [20]; 13. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, [21]; 14. 2X-Tucker Doughty, [15]; 15. 76-Jay Russell, [14]; 16. J2-John Carney II, [19]; 17. (DNF) 24-Garet Williamson, [12]; 18. (DNF) 21-Miles Paulus, [11]; 19. (DNF) 6-Bryan Grimes, [18]; 20. (DNF) 7B-Ben Brown, [24]; 21. (DNF) 24N-Nathan Mills, [3]; 22. (DNF) 17W-Harli White, [5]; 23. (DNF) 4-Evan Martin, [25]; 24. (DNF) 24D-Danny Sams III, [9]; 25. (DNF) 28-Scott Bogucki, [23]

Lap Leader(s): Robbie Price 1-25

Hard Charger: Tyler Blank +12

High Point Driver: Robbie Price

Provisional(s): Scott Bogucki (Points) / Ben Brown (Regional) / Evan Martin (Promoter)

2019 National Tour Driver Standings (Top 15): 1. Sam Hafertepe, Jr. 3,369; 2. Blake Hahn 3,246; 3. Matt Covington 3,133; 4. Scott Bogucki 3,118; 5. John Carney II 3,052; 6. Roger Crockett 2,995; 7. Robbie Price 2,862; 8. Harli White 2,815; 9. Jordon Mallett 2,685; 10. Tucker Doughty 2,551; 11. Alex Hill 2,505; 12. Jamie Ball 1,163; 13. Seth Bergman 1,090; 14. Wayne Johnson 762; 15. Jason Solwold 733;