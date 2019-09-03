Accidents & Curfew cause Kevin Doty Classic cancellation

By Bryan Gapinski

Sun Prairie, Wis., Sept. 1–Two accidents, and time constraints forced cancellation of the “Conrad Real Estate Kevin Doty Classic” 25-lap Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series feature Sunday Night at Angell Park Speedway in the event’s early stages. The event was the season finale for the 73rd season of racing at the track, while Badger has three races remaining.

On the opening lap a multi-car accident occurred, with Jeremy Douglas and R.J. Corson both flipping. Douglas was transported to a local hospital for observation, and later released. The incident caused a time delay.

Ryan Probst led a tightly bunched “front pack” across the start/finish line to lead Lap 5. Third place running Scott Hatton, made contact with an infield tire exiting Turn 2. Hatton executed a series a flips sending his car across the track, and clearing the backstretch wall.

Hatton’s car came to rest adjacent to the backstretch scoreboard. Hatton escaped injury in the accident. Track officials cancelled the remainder of the event with the 10:00 pm curfew approaching. With less than fifty percent of the feature completed competitors paid equal points and dollars for the event.

The series takes a week off, as Routson leads Chase McDermand by 103-points heading into the Saturday Sept. 14 “Scott Semmelmann Memorial” at Beaver Dam (Wis.) Raceway.

SUMMARY

25-lap Feature: Stopped at five laps due to accident, all competitors paid equal points and dollars.

10-lap 1855 Saloon & Grill Semi Feature winner: Boden.

8-lap AutoMeter Heat Race Winner: Boden.

8-lap Engler Machine Heat Race Winner: Probst.

8-lap Madison Extinguisher Heat Race Winner: McDermand.

8-lap Saldana Racing Products Heat Race Winner: Hatton.

Schoenfeld Headers Fast Time: Hatton, 15.018 seconds.

Cars Present: 29

Badger Midget Series Points: 1. Jack Routson 1335; 2. Chase McDermand 1232; 3. Zach Boden 1181; 4. Scott Hatton 1130; 5. Ryan Probst 1103; 6. Kevin Olson 1047; 7. Jeff Zelinski 879; 8. Mike Stroik 781; 9. Matt Rechek 773; 10. Jordan Mattson 642.

RACE NOTES

—For the third time this season, and 28th time in his Badger Career Scott Hatton topped the field in qualifying.

—With seventeen races completed Badger is averaging 25.4 cars per event.

—Former Badger driver Tom Snyder now living in Northern California was in attendance and made a surprise contribution to the evenings race purse.

—Ryan Zielski was the only driver to compete in the Badger Midget event, and the Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Series event.

—Remaining races for Badger this season: Sept. 14 at Beaver Dam (Wis.) Raceway, Sept. 21 at 141 Speedway (Maribel, Wis.), and Sept. 28 at Sycamore (Ill.) Speedway