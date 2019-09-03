United Rebel Sprint Series Return to Wakeeney Speedway This Saturday Night!

By Rick Salem

Oberlin, Kansas – September 2, 2019 – It’s race week for the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing as the tour makes their first appearance since 2016 to the Wakeeney Fairgrounds in Wakeeney, Kansas as Copper’s Carts out of Hays presents the Copper’s Classic Sprint Car Smackdown this coming Saturday night, September 7.

Nineteen events have been held atop the Kansas three-eighths mile oval since 2007 with fifteen different drivers having reached victory lane. Two-time and defending series champion Zach Blurton from Quinter, Kansas leads the way with three career series victories. Luke Cranston and C.J. Johnson has two series victories a piece atop the western Kansas speed plant.

Other drivers having also visited victory lane atop the western Kansas three-eighths mile track include Kirby Hagens, Jon Johnson, Taylor Velasquez, Jason Martin, Smokey Fairbank, Ty Williams, Jeff Radcliffe, Nate Berry, Steven Richardson, Jake Martens, Jed Werner and the most recent winner – Kris Moore.

This one-night event will pay $1000 to the night’s feature winner.

Blurton comes into the night’s racing action atop the current series point standings and a 172-point lead over Jeremy Huish with just three-point races remaining. Current series rookie contender Kyler Johnson sets third in the standings while Edmond, Oklahoma driver Ty Williams and Aaron Ploussard round out the top five.

Sixth through tenth in the standings include: Tracey Hill, Jake Bubak, Jake Martens, Dalton Webb and Steven Richardson.

While Blurton sits atop the point standings it is Bubak leading the way in URSS victories with eight on the season. Jason Martin has four feature victories while Jake Martens from Fairview, Oklahoma has three. Other drivers having at least one tour victory on the season include: Luke Cranston (2) and Todd Plemons, Tanner Conn and Huish (1) each.

Gates open at 5:00 PM with race action slated for a 7:00 PM. start time.

Adult grandstand admission is just $15 while kids ages 7-12 are $8. Children six and under will be admitted into the grandstands for free.

More track information can be obtained by accessing their official facebook page: Wakeeney Speedway.

Complete point standings, schedule/results and more pertaining to the Lucas Oil POWRi URSS presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing can be obtained by accessing the official series website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com while daily updates can be obtained on their facebook page: United Rebel Sprint Series URSS.