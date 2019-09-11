United Rebel Sprint Series Closes Out Season Saturday Night in Dodge City!

By Rick Salem

Oberlin, Kansas – September 10, 2019 – The Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing will end their 2019 race season this coming Saturday night (September 14) with the seventh annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial at Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kansas.

The originally scheduled season-ender slated for 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas on October 5 has been dropped from the schedule.

This will be the sixth appearance for the “Rebels” with the past five events having been won by two different drivers. Colorado’s Jake Bubak leads the way with three victories atop the three-eighths mile oval, including the DCRP 305 Nationals, while current track point champion Luke Cranston of Ness City, Kansas has won twice.

Despite being shut out of victory lane thus far this season, two-time and defending tour champion Zach Blurton from Quinter currently sits atop the current point standings and holds a 136-point lead over Jeremy Huish. Current rookie of the year candidate Kyler Johnson sits third in the standings while Ty Williams and Aaron Ploussard round out the top five.

Sixth through tenth in the standings include: Tracey Hill, Dalton Webb, Jake Bubak, Jed Werner and Jake Martins.

Adult grandstand admission is just $15 while kids ages eleven and under will be admitted into the grandstands for free. Pit passes are $30.

Pit gates open at 3:00 PM while grandstand gates will open at 5:00 PM. Practice starts at 7:00 PM with race action slated for a 7:30 PM start time.