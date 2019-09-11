USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGETS HEADLINE AT VENTURA SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

SEPTEMBER 10, 2019… The quest for the USAC Western States Midget championship resumes this Saturday, September 14th, at Ventura Raceway. Promoted by Jim Naylor, the eighth point race is the second of four appearances at the seaside 1/5-mile oval. Saturday’s event will also showcase the VRA Dwarf Cars, VRA Senior Sprints, and IMCA Modifieds. The Pit Gates will open at Noon, the Front Gates will open at 3:00pm, and Racing at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America” is set for 5:30pm. For more information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– 2019 APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 3515-3030, 3615-3030, 3515-3030-8, 3615-3030-8, BILLY BOAT: FRAC-0375-S, COAST FABRICATION: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s, FLOWMASTER: 13009130, 13509130, 13509135, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272530-78. *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– DRAG LINK STRAPS ARE MANDATORY.

– The weight rule is 1,035 lbs. with driver and the USAC Western States Midget Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at usaclicense.com.

Since May 24, 1986, 146 USAC Western States Midget events have been held at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. On that night, Sleepy Tripp claimed the first of his series leading eighteen Ventura wins and Johnny Cofer set the 1-lap qualifying record (11.675) on November 18, 1995. When the series last visited the 1/5-mile oval on June 22nd, Robby Josett was victorious over Jake Swanson, Robert Dalby, Cody Swanson, and Michael Faccinto. A complete series win list at Ventura is at the bottom of this release.

Entering the eighth point race, there have been five different winners with four earning their first triumph. Making his first career start, Ben Worth won the April 6th Bakersfield season opener with Austin Liggett topping the April 20th Merced and April 27th Santa Maria features. Robby Josett claimed the June 22nd Ventura win and Maria Cofer earned her first victory at Petaluma on July 20th. New point leader Robert Dalby joined the winner’s list at the Merced on June 27th and was back on top at Santa Maria on August 10th.

After winning Santa Maria’s “Bud Stanfield Memorial” on August 10th, Robert Dalby (Anaheim, CA) has a 17-point lead over the competition. Piloting the family owned #4D R-D Spring & Stamping / Lucas Oil Spike, Dalby has two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, one heat race victory, six top-10 finishes, and 25 feature laps led to his credit. Robert will be looking for his third win in a row this Saturday night at Ventura.

Austin Liggett (Tracy, CA) is second in the chase for the championship. Racing the family owned Liggett’s #83 Excel Environmental Services / Liggett Trucking Spike, Liggett finished eighth in the “Bud Stanfield Memorial.” At press time, the leading rookie contender has two feature wins, one heat race victory, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, six top-10 finishes, and 21 feature laps led on the season. The defending USAC West Coast Sprint Car Champion will have his sights on regaining the point lead with a win at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Cory Elliott (Bakersfield, CA) ranks third in the championship point standings. Driving the family owned #11E Capital E Trucking / Nagel Earthworks Spike, Elliott led fourteen laps at Santa Maria before scoring third at the checkered flags. To date, the 2015 Rookie of the Year has three heat race victories, one Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award, six top-10 finishes, and 22 feature laps led in the campaign. Cory has two career wins and will have his sights on his first victory at Ventura Raceway.

David Prickett (Fresno, CA) sits fourth in the Western States Midget point standings. Piloting the Neverlift Motorsports’ #22Q NP Motorsports / Masters Design & Construction Spike, Prickett ran twelfth in the “Bud Stanfield Memorial” after starting fifteenth. At press time, the 2012 Dirt Series Champion has two heat race victories, two Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Awards, and five top-10 finishes on the year. This Saturday night, David will be looking to claim his first win of the season.

Shannon McQueen (Bakersfield, CA) is fifth in the USAC Western Midget point chase. Driving the McQueen Racing #7 Simpson Race Products / Lucas Oil Bullet, McQueen charged to second in the Santa Maria feature after starting fifth. To date, the 2012 Champion has six top-10 finishes and will have his sights on her first win on the year at Ventura.

While Liggett leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors, Ben Worth (Coalinga, CA), Gage Rucker (Truxton, MO), Troy Morris III (Bakersfield, CA), Mike Leach Jr. (Orange, CA), Robert Carson (Concord, CA) Jackson Dukes (Clovis, CA), Beau Lemire (Placerville, CA), and Ricky Lewis (Oxnard, CA) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are C.J. Sarna, Jake Swanson, Marvin Mitchell, Kyle Beilman, Alex Schutte, Cody Swanson, Randi Pankratz, “Fireball” Maria Cofer, Dylan Ito, “The Panda” Terry Nichols, Ron Hazelton, Bryan Drollinger, and more.

Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California. Adult tickets are $15, Senior tickets (60 and older), Active Military tickets (ID Required), and Student tickets (with ID) are $11. Kids tickets (12 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks AMSOIL, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Butlerbuilt Professional Seat Systems, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

FloSports has USAC Western States Midget live videos and on demand coverage available for purchase at floracing.com.

———————————————–

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS: *1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto.

2019 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 2-Robert Dalby, 2-Austin Liggett, 1-Maria Cofer, 1-Robby Josett, 1-Ben Worth.

VENTURA USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 18-Sleepy Tripp, 13-Billy Boat, 8-Page Jones, 7-Garrett Hansen, 6-Ronnie Gardner, 6-Jimmy Sills, 5-Johnny Cofer, 5-Robby Flock, 5-Cory Kruseman, 4-Robert Dolacki, 4- P.J. Jones, 4-Robby Josett, 3-Jay Drake, 3-Chris Rahe, 3-Tony Stewart, 2-Tommy Astone, 2-Christopher Bell, 2-Tyler Brown, 2-Josh Ford, 2-Dennis Hart, 2-Johnathon Henry, 2-Brad Kuhn, 2-Frank Pedregon, 2-Jerome Rodela, 2-Chuck West, 1-Mike Appio, 1-Wayne Bennet, 1-Chad Boat, 1-Bobby Boone, 1-Mario Bringetto Jr., 1-Hank Butcher, 1-Keith Chrisco, 1-Kevin Doty, 1-Tony Elliott, 1-Nic Faas, 1-Stan Fox, 1-Russ Gamester, 1-Chuck Gurney, 1-Daryl Haugh, 1-Rick Hendrix, 1-A.J. Johnson, 1-Ryan Kaplan, 1-Josh Lakatos, 1-Kyle Larson, 1-Brad Loyet, 1-Carson Macedo, 1-Lealand McSpadden, 1-Matt Mitchell, 1-Steve Paden, 1-Rusty Rasmussen, 1-Keith Rauch, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Shane Scully, 1-Ron Shuman, 1-Bryan Stanfill, 1-Jake Swanson, 1-Tommy White.

2019 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINT STANDINGS: 1. Robert Dalby-475, 2. Austin Liggett ®-458, 3. Cory Elliott-425, 4. David Prickett-376, 5. Shannon McQueen-372, 6. C.J. Sarna-302, 7. Ben Worth ®-301, 8. Jake Swanson-296, 9. Marvin Mitchell-281, 10. Kyle Beilman-266, 11. Alex Schutte-257, 12. Cody Swanson-240, 13. Randi Pankratz-238, 14. Michael Faccinto-207, 15. Maria Cofer-204, 16. Gage Rucker ®-186, 17. Troy Morris III ®-174, 18. Dylan Ito-164, 19. Terry Nichols-157, 20. Mike Leach Jr. ®-107.