Schuchart Wins After Allen Breaks at Stockton

STOCKTON, Ca. (September 13, 2019) ā€“ Logan Schuchart received the spoils of victory while his teammate Jacob Allen suffered the agony of defeat Friday during the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event on Friday at the Stockton Dirt Track. Allen had led the entire main event and had built up a comfortable lead when he suffered mechanical issues with two laps to go, giving his Shake Racing teammate the lead. Donny Schatz was able to move around David Gravel for the second spot while Sheldon Huadneschild and Ian Madsen rounded out the top five.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Stockton Dirt Track

Stockton, CA

Friday September 13, 2019

Qualifying

1. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.543

2. 41-David Gravel, 12.561

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.565

4. 1A-Jacob Allen, 12.624

5. 44W-Austen Wheatley, 12.668

6. 7-Jason Sides, 12.707

7. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 12.709

8. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 12.746

9. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 12.76

10. 18-Ian Madsen, 12.775

11. 24-Rico Abreu, 12.802

12. 7S-Tim Kaeding, 12.841

13. 2-Carson Macedo, 12.844

14. 49-Brad Sweet, 12.941

15. 83-Daryn Pittman, 12.997

16. 17W-Shane Golobic, 13.015

17. 19-Brent Marks, 13.049

18. 88N-DJ Netto, 13.065

19. 53-Jessie Attard, 13.12

20. 5-Shane Stewart, 13.154

21. O-Bud Kaeding, 13.19

22. 88-Jonathan Allard, 13.645

DRYDENE Heat #1 (8 Laps)

1. 15-Donny Schatz [1]

2. 1A-Jacob Allen [2]

3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [3]

4. 18-Ian Madsen [4]

5. 17W-Shane Golobic [6]

6. 2-Carson Macedo [5]

7. 53-Jessie Attard [7]

8. 88-Jonathan Allard [8]

DRYDENE Heat #2 (8 Laps)

1. 44W-Austen Wheatley [2]

2. 41-David Gravel [1]

3. 24-Rico Abreu [4]

4. 11K-Kraig Kinser [3]

5. 49-Brad Sweet [5]

6. 19-Brent Marks [6]

7. 5-Shane Stewart [7]

DRYDENE Heat #3 (8 Laps)

1. 7-Jason Sides [2]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart [1]

3. 7S-Tim Kaeding [4]

4. 83-Daryn Pittman [5]

5. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [3]

6. 88N-DJ Netto [6]

7. O-Bud Kaeding [7]

DIRTVision Fast Pass Dash (6 Laps)

1. 44W-Austen Wheatley [1]

2. 1A-Jacob Allen [2]

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart [4]

4. 41-David Gravel [3]

5. 7-Jason Sides [5]

6. 15-Donny Schatz [6]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps)

1S-Logan Schuchart [3][$20,000]

2. 15-Donny Schatz [6][$5,500]

3. 41-David Gravel [4][$3,200]

4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [7][$2,800]

5. 18-Ian Madsen [10][$2,500]

6. 24-Rico Abreu [8][$2,300]

7. 83-Daryn Pittman [12][$2,200]

8. 2-Carson Macedo [16][$2,100]

9. 17W-Shane Golobic [13][$2,050]

10. 49-Brad Sweet [14][$2,000]

11. 44W-Austen Wheatley [1][$1,500]

12. 19-Brent Marks [17][$1,200]

13. 11K-Kraig Kinser [11][$1,100]

14. 88N-DJ Netto [18][$1,050]

15. O-Bud Kaeding [21][$1,000]

16. 7S-Tim Kaeding [9][$900]

17. 1A-Jacob Allen [2][$800]

18. 88-Jonathan Allard [22][$800]

19. 5-Shane Stewart [20][$800]

20. 41S-Dominic Scelzi [15][$800]

21. 7-Jason Sides [5][$800]

22. 53-Jessie Attard [19][$800]

Lap Leaders: Jacob Allen 1-27, Logan Schuchart 28-30

KSE Hard Charger Award: 2-Carson Macedo[+8]