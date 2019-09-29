Jeremy Schultz Wins IRA Feature at Plymouth

From Gared Tennyson

PLYMOUTH, Wi. (September 28, 2019) — With Dodge County raining out on Friday night, championship weekend was cut to one night, for the Wisconsin Sprint Car Championships. The Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprints were joined by the Wisconsin wingLESS Sprints, IRA Lightning Sprints and the MSA in crowning a champion on Saturday night at the Plymouth Dirt Track.

31 winged sprint cars were joined by 30 wingLESS cars. The wingLESS cars would run an abbreviated program, locking the top ten in points into the feature, and running two qualifiers and a B main to set the final fourteen cars. Tony Stewart set fast time in qualifying, showing the prowess of the new Ford 410 motor. wingLESS qualifiers were lined up by points, qualifier one was claimed by Jordan Paulsen, the second qualifier was won by Vince Bartolotta. Winged heat race winners included Steve Meyer, Terry McCarl, Austin McCarl and Scotty Neitzel. The wingLESS B main was won by George Gaertner Jr while Bill Balog after heat race troubles won the 410 B main.

The wingLESS feature had troubles early and multiple cars tangled in the first few laps exiting turn two. Once the race finally got going, “DC” Derek Crane jumped out front and rolled the bottom perfectly. Another mishap near the front of the field would bring out another red flag. With the race back to green Crane once again took command of the race around the inside of the track. While the majority of the field kept close to the infield tires, Zack Raidart had his 23Z machine blasting around the high side of the raceway. Raidart was making up ground and as the field entered turn four Raidart looked to be gaining momentum through three, building a run through four, it looked like the 23z might make a charge and steal a win, but as he exited turn four he lost the handle on the car and flipped into the fence. Derek Crane would be declared the winner over Allen Hafford and Tim Cox. Chris Klemko finished in fourth and Ryan Zielski was fifth.

It was now time for the winged outlaw sprints to take the track. Prairie City, Iowa resident Lynton Jeffery took the early lead over Joey Moughan and Tony Stewart. Stewart would work around Moughan on lap 9, looking to repeat his performance from earlier in the year and claim his 3rd career win at the Plymouth dirt track, but his night quickly turned when fighting throttle issues, Stewart lost the handle on his Rush Truck Centers 14 and sat backwards in turn four. Moughan was all over Lynton Jeffry after the restart, but could not find a way past Jeffery’s white and orange 83. Jeffery was running smooth laps around the bottom of the track while Moughan was on the ragged edge around the top of the speedway. The cushion would bite “The Show Stoppa” when with just eight laps to go he would turn the Oz Motorsports 73AF over in turns three and four. The restart would put Austin McCarl looking to go back to back in feature competition on Jeffrey’s rear bumper. McCarl appeared to have the speed, but could not find a way around the 83. With two laps remaining while working through lapped traffic Jeffery would bobble, and Austin McCarl with a run clipped the front end of the 83 sending Lynton flipping wildly down the backstretch. The contact would also end McCarl’s night. The restart saw Jeremy Schultz out front, chased by his mentor Scotty Neitzel. Neitzel was able to keep pace with Schultz but could not pass him, a red flag would once again fly, this time for Josh Walters upside down in turn four. On the final restart Neitzel lost power taking the green and pulled into the infield. Jeremy Schultz would take the win over Jake Blackhurst. Bill Balog who would claim his record tying ninth championship finished third from twenty first followed by Russel Borland and Steve Meyer.

Bumper to Bumper Interstate Racing Association

Plymouth Dirt Track

Plymouth, WI

Saturday September 28, 2019

Osborn and Son Trucking Qualifying

1. 14-Tony Stewart, 11.905[18]

2. 83-Lynton Jeffrey, 11.909[9]

3. 73-Jake Blackhurst, 11.942[8]

4. 17B-Bill Balog, 11.971[15]

5. 23-Russel Borland, 12.002[4]

6. 4-Terry McCarl, 12.022[14]

7. 17A-Austin McCarl, 12.028[30]

8. 73AF-Joey Moughan, 12.030[20]

9. 02-Mike Reinke, 12.141[28]

10. 14AJ-Wayne Modjeski, 12.167[24]

11. 12W-Josh Walter, 12.209[13]

12. 68-Dave Uttech, 12.219[29]

13. 85M-Steve Meyer, 12.251[10]

14. 64-Scotty Thiel, 12.298[25]

15. 14AJX-Ben Schmidt, 12.314[27]

16. 2W-Scott Neitzel, 12.319[3]

17. 11-Danny Schlafer, 12.360[16]

18. 0-John Fahl, 12.413[12]

19. 4K-Kris Spitz, 12.435[23]

20. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, 12.442[7]

21. 43-Jereme Schroeder, 12.563[5]

22. 22S-Brian Strane, 12.654[1]

23. 63-Nick Matuszewski, 12.699[11]

24. 29-Hunter Custer, 12.702[31]

25. 25-Al Schlafer, 12.807[22]

26. 18S-Bryce Schmitt, 12.877[2]

27. 70-Chris Klemko, 12.953[6]

28. 14R-Sean Rayhall, 12.960[17]

29. 20R-Rob Pribnow, 12.986[26]

30. 65D-Austin Deblauw, 13.023[21]

31. 45-Matt Wiese, 13.568[19]

Weld Wheels Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 85M-Steve Meyer, [1]

2. 23-Russel Borland, [3]

3. 14-Tony Stewart, [4]

4. 02-Mike Reinke, [2]

5. 11-Danny Schlafer, [5]

6. 43-Jereme Schroeder, [6]

7. 20R-Rob Pribnow, [8]

8. 25-Al Schlafer, [7]

DMI Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 4-Terry McCarl, [3]

2. 64-Scotty Thiel, [1]

3. 83-Lynton Jeffrey, [4]

4. 14AJ-Wayne Modjeski, [2]

5. 0-John Fahl, [5]

6. 65D-Austin Deblauw, [8]

7. 18S-Bryce Schmitt, [7]

8. 22S-Brian Strane, [6]

All Star Performance Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 17A-Austin McCarl, [3]

2. 73-Jake Blackhurst, [4]

3. 14AJX-Ben Schmidt, [1]

4. 4K-Kris Spitz, [5]

5. 12W-Josh Walter, [2]

6. 63-Nick Matuszewski, [6]

7. 70-Chris Klemko, [7]

8. 45-Matt Wiese, [8]

EMI Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 2W-Scott Neitzel, [1]

2. 68-Dave Uttech, [2]

3. 73AF-Joey Moughan, [3]

4. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, [5]

5. 29-Hunter Custer, [6]

6. 14R-Sean Rayhall, [7]

7. 17B-Bill Balog, [4]

Behling Racing B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog, [1]

2. 43-Jereme Schroeder, [2]

3. 20R-Rob Pribnow, [8]

4. 25-Al Schlafer, [10]

5. 70-Chris Klemko, [7]

6. 45-Matt Wiese, [11]

7. 22S-Brian Strane, [9]

8. 14R-Sean Rayhall, [4]

9. 63-Nick Matuszewski, [3]

10. 18S-Bryce Schmitt, [6]

11. 65D-Austin Deblauw, [5]

Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 5J-Jeremy Schultz, [16]

2. 73-Jake Blackhurst, [9]

3. 17B-Bill Balog, [21]

4. 23-Russel Borland, [6]

5. 85M-Steve Meyer, [10]

6. 02-Mike Reinke, [5]

7. 4-Terry McCarl, [8]

8. 11-Danny Schlafer, [18]

9. 4K-Kris Spitz, [15]

10. 14AJX-Ben Schmidt, [13]

11. 14AJ-Wayne Modjeski, [14]

12. 20R-Rob Pribnow, [23]

13. 43-Jereme Schroeder, [22]

14. 0-John Fahl, [19]

15. 25-Al Schlafer, [24]

16. 29-Hunter Custer, [20]

17. 73AF-Joey Moughan, [4]

18. 2W-Scott Neitzel, [1]

19. 12W-Josh Walter, [17]

20. 83-Lynton Jeffrey, [2]

21. 17A-Austin McCarl, [7]

22. 14-Tony Stewart, [3]

23. 64-Scotty Thiel, [12]

24. 68-Dave Uttech, [11]