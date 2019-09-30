United Rebel Sprint Series 2019 Season Review!

By David Smith Jr.

Oberlin, Kansas – September28, 2019 – It was a tale of consistency as well as dominance during the fourteenth anniversary of the Lucas Oil POWRi United Rebel Sprint Series presented by Mel Hambelton Ford Racing tour as the 2019 race season has concluded with Zach Blurton claiming his 3rd Championship.

Alvarado, Colorado driver Jake Bubak dominated the season as he claimed eight series victories, including his second consecutive Belleville 305 Sprint Car Nationals championship. He scored three victories at Dodge CityRacewayPark as well as three victories atop the Belleville High Banks half-mile oval, including two during the two-night Nationals. Other victories came at Rolling Plains Motor Speedway in Hays as well as opening night of the Bob Salem Memorial in Oberlin, Kansas.

Former series champion Jason Martin of Lincoln, Nebraska scored four feature wins, coming at Lincoln County Speedway in North Platte, Nebraska; Solomon County Speedway in Beloit, Kansas; Thayer County Speedway in Deschler, Nebraska and the annual Bod Salem Memorial championship at Oberlin Speedway.

Jake Martens of Fairview, Oklahoma at the season opener at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas as well as Rush County Speedway in LaCrosse.

Luke Cranston of Ness City, Kansas scored a pair of victories, both coming at his home track of DCRP.

Veteran J.D. Johnson of Wichita found the series return to Wakeeney Speedway to his liking as he took home the victory in the next to the last race of the season.

A trio of drivers found victory lane for their first career URSS feature wins. They include Todd Plemons from Arvado, Colorado at El Paso County Speedway in Calhan, Colorado; Tanner Conn from Oklahoma City at 81 Speedway and Jeremy Huish from Jetmore, Kansas at RPM Speedway.

Despite not finding victory lane until the last race of the season, Quinter, Kansas driver Zach Blurton claimed his third-straight series championship and competed in all twenty-one events that were held. Blurtons lone victory came at DCRP.

Huish used a season of consistency to finish second in the final series point standings. Coupled with his lone feature victory at RPM Speedway consistent top ten finishes in the twenty events he competed propelled him for his best season yet with the series and just 184-points out of the point lead.

Third generation driver Kyler Johnson of Quinter found his first season aboard a full-fledge sprint car quite successful. Son of former sprint car champion C.J. and grandson to the legendary Jon, Kyler only missed two events to finish third in the final season point standings and earn rookie of the year honors.

Oklahoma’s Ty Williams found Kansas and URSS to his liking, making the trip up north sixteen times to finish a strong fourth in points.

Aaron Ploussard Of Oberlin took part in nineteen of the twenty-one events to finish fifth in the standings.

Rounding out the top ten include Tracey Hill, Dalton Webb, Martens, Jed Werner and Steven Richardson.

In total, 103 different drivers competed in at least one of the twenty-one events that were held across the states of Kansas, Nebraska and Colorado. Five events were rained out, including two attempts at a return trips at Longdale Speedway (Oklahoma) and the anticipated return to Thunder Hill Speedway in Mayetta, Kansas.

Officials and staff with the United Rebel Sprint Series would like to thank the series partners for their involvement for the 2019 race season. They include Lucas Oil, POWRi and Mel Hambelton Ford Racing along with Hoosier Racing Tires, Hilker Trucking, S&S Trailer Sales, Racinboys, Scott’s Auto Shop, S&W Supply, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Randy Patterson Welding, Radcliffe’s Truck Sales, Poor Boys Kustomz, MAP Inc. and Hill’s Truck & Equipment,

A host of great sponsors contributed to several marquee events on the season as well. They include Kevin Schramek with Schramek Landscaping; Jeff Cooper and Coopers Carts; Eagle Travel Stop, Scott Precision Aerial, Aqua Shield, Rayes Grocery, Reeves Seed House, Randy Patterson Welding, Hilker Trucking, Decatur Beef, Decatur Co-op Association, Tornado Engines, Sargent Trucking, Performance Fire Protection, Lincoln Repair, Circuitech, Oberlin Concrete, Prairie Petals, Fredrickson Insurance, Murfin Drilling Co. Inc., Creative Collision, CHS, Ward Drug, Sappa Valley Construction, The Reload, Stanley Hardware, ABC Tire, Dust Cloud Construction, Ron’s Application Service, BA Car Wash, Oberlin American Legion.

The series would also like to thank the many fans who helped make each event on the 2019 schedule successful and we invite you to keep tabs on all the off-season happenings on our official fb page: United Rebel Sprint Series.

For a full rundown on complete results final point standings, the history of the series and more, check out the official series website www.unitedrebelsprintseries.com.