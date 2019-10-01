WAYNE COUNTY SPEEDWAY BANQUET TICKETS AVAILABLE

By Mike Swanger

Tickets for the 2019 Wayne County Speedway banquet that will be held at the Pines Golf Course on Saturday, November 16th are now for sale. To order your tickets, send a check for $25 per person to Wayne County Speedway, 209 Pine Street, Creston, Ohio 44217 and add your phone number so that you can be texted that your order has been received. Ticket requests and money must be in by November 5th. All drivers MUST attend the banquet to receive their awards. No tickets will be sold after that or at the door the night of the banquet. Doors will open at 5 pm with dinner served at 6 pm and the awards ceremony beginning at 7 pm.

The top 10 drivers in the Pine Tree Towing & Recovery Sprints, Dean Jacobs, Danny Mumaw, Trey Jacobs, Clay Riney, Henry Malcuit, Tyler Dunn, Andrew Palker, Dylan Kingan, Ray Miller and Troy Kingan, the Malcuit Tavern Super Late Models, Doug Drown, Ryan Markham, JR Gentry, Brad Malcuit, Larry Bellman, Charlie Duncan, Jerry Aber, Brett Bee, Tom Denzinger and Craig Hartong, the McKenzie Concrete Super Stocks, Doug Drown, Gary Hensel Jr., John Wilson, Brandon Craver, Don Rutt, Justin Lorentz, James Alleman, Curt Zimmerman, Nick Humphrey and Coty Conway and the JOYRIDE Transport Mini Stocks, Brad Hensel, Wyatt Zimmerman, Doug Hensel, Wes Staley, Jordan James, Wayne Newbury, Cory Staley, Brent Boreman, Jolene Voshel, and Tyler Wiles will collect their season long awards. The Stake’s Shortstop Super Stock ‘Summer Series’ awards will be handed out to Gary Hensel Jr., Doug Drown and Brandon Craver while the NewFast Motorsports Mini Stock ‘Summer Series’ awards will be received by Brad Hensel, Doug Hensel and Wyatt Zimmerman. Plus several other awards will be given out.