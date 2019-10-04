NASCAR star Kyle Larson confirms Hangtown 100 entry at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – October 4, 2019…The Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 is already one of the more anticipated events in California this season and things just got a little more spicy with the confirmation that NASCAR star Kyle Larson will compete both nights on November 19th and 20th.

The November double header at Placerville Speedway will be a must attend showcase featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and the USAC Western States Midgets, along with the Wicked Energy Gum NW Focus Midgets presented by Cognitive Warriors. Following the action on opening night there will be a post-race party on the fairgrounds with food, drinks, a live band and a lot of fun to be had.

In 2007, at the ripe young age of 14, Larson competed in his very first Sprint Car race at the Placerville Speedway and earned his initial victory at the track that same season. The El Dorado County Fairgrounds based facility was also where the Elk Grove, California native wrapped up his Golden State KWS-NARC Series title in 2010.

“We are excited to have Kyle Larson in the field at the inaugural Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100,” commented Elk Grove Ford President Matt Wood. “Kyle grew up racing around Northern California and is one of the largest fan favorites that we have out here, so it will be great to have him on hand. What he has done so far in his career is amazing and it’s really special that he continues to have such a passion for dirt track racing. We hope everyone has reserved their seats because it’s going to be a thrilling event.”

Earlier this season Larson came oh-so-close to earning his first career Chili Bowl Midget Nationals victory, coming home second after a thrilling duel with Keith Kunz Motorsports teammate Christopher Bell. In 2011 Larson earned Rookie of the Year honors with the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series and swept the Belleville Midget Nationals that same season. The 27-year-old has also captured the famed Turkey Night Grand Prix on two different occasions.

At the Hangtown 100 Wednesday night’s A-main will be 100-laps around the Placerville Speedway red clay oval with the winner picking up a $20,000 payday. The two-night event will utilize a modified Trophy Cup style format, featuring larger than normal inverts, which is guaranteed to create non-stop action on the bullring.

Reserved seating continues to be on sale for the Tuesday and Wednesday November 19th and 20th Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 and can be purchased by visiting www.hangtown100.com/tickets

A rain date has also been established for Thursday November 21st in case of inclement weather. To stay up to date with event news be sure and visit www.hangtown100.com and follow along on Twitter Hangtown100 (@hangtown100) | Twitter

Originally a gold mining camp known as Old Dry Diggins in 1848, the settlement earned its most common moniker of “Hangtown” in 1849 because of its reputation for vigilante justice carried out by hangings. After one such crime, an impromptu citizens jury met to consider the fate of the three accused. The jury wasted little time reaching a verdict, but the question was asked, what will be done to them. Someone shouted, “Hang them!”

The majority agreed, the historical precedent was set, and word quickly traveled, creating the famous and colorful Hangtown title. A milder name was then requested after a few years and in 1854 the city of Placerville was incorporated. The Placerville Speedway was originally known as Hangtown Speedway when it came into existence back in 1965. It took on the current name in the early 1980’s and has grown to be one of the more popular tracks in the region.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 12,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2019 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us Placerville Speedway (@pvillespeedway) | Twitter – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.