USAC WEST COAST SPRINTS CLASH AT PETALUMA’S “ADOBE CUP II”

By Lance Jennings

OCTOBER 8, 2019… This Saturday, October 12th, the USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Cars will battle at Petaluma Speedway for their final point race of the season. Promoted by Rick Faeth, the “Adobe Cup II” will also showcase Dwarf Cars (Twin 25s) and 600 Micro Sprints. The Pit Gates at “The Fastest 3/8-Mile Dirt Oval in Northern California” open at Noon, the Front Gates open at 4:00PM, and Racing will start at 6:00PM. For more details, visit the track’s website at petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.RACE (7223).

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– PETALUMA MANDATORY MUFFLERS: FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK. *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– PETALUMA TARP RULE: Tarps are mandatory under all racecars in the pit area and must stick out at least one foot at each side.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS ARE ALLOWED.

– The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier.

– Engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads.

– The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver.

– The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at westcoastsprintcars.com and usacracing.com.

– USAC MEMBERSHIPS can be purchased at the track or online at usaclicense.com.

To date, Petaluma Speedway has held one USAC West Coast Sprint Car event and “The Human Highlight Reel” Geoff Ensign scored the win and set the track record of 13.728 on July 29, 2017. Unfortunately, the May 18th race scheduled at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds was rained out.

Entering the thirteenth point race, there have been seven different winners. Tristan Guardino and Austin Liggett lead the series with three triumphs while Jake Swanson has two victories on the season. Chase Johnson, Kaleb Montgomery, Brody Roa, and Troy Rutherford have posted one win.

After finishing tenth last Saturday at Santa Maria, Tristan Guardino (Fremont, CA) has clinched the championship. Driving the family owned #15T Dorso’s Automotive / Allied Auto Stores Maxim, Guardino has three feature wins, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, four heat race victories, ten top-10 finishes, and 87 feature laps led to his credit. With eight victories, Tristan is tied with Peter Murphy and Jace Vander Weerd for seventh on the win list and will be looking to add Petaluma to his resume.

Ryan Timmons (Pleasant Hill, CA) is second in the chase for the championship. Piloting the family owned #29T Timmons Auto & Truck Repair / Evergood Fine Foods Maxim, Timmons led the first eleven laps before scoring fourth at Santa Maria Raceway. At press time, the 2016 Rookie of the Year has two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, two heat race victories, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, and nine top-10 finishes, and 11 feature laps led. This Saturday, Ryan will have his sights on the third career USAC West Coast victory.

Koen Shaw (Fresno, CA) ranks third in the USAC West Coast point standings. Racing the family owned #88 Shaw Structures Unlimited / PMS Investments KPC, Shaw placed seventh at Santa Maria after starting eleventh. To date, the versatile driver has one heat race victory and six top-10 finishes in the campaign. This Saturday night, Koen will be looking to earn his first career USAC victory at Petaluma Speedway.

T.J. Smith (Fresno, CA) sits fourth in the championship point chase. Driving the May Motorsports’ #8M Salmon Motorsports / Coopers Propane Maxim, Smith raced to second at Santa Maria after starting eighth. At press time, the former Santa Maria track champion has four heat race victories, one Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Award, seven top-10 finishes, and 8 feature laps led on the season. T.J. has four career wins and will have his sights on his first victory of the campaign.

After his third place finish at Santa Maria, J.J. Ringo (Morgan Hill, CA) has climbed to fifth in the West Coast point standings. Racing the Keller Motorsports’ #2 Firestone Brewery 805 / Crown Limousine Triple X, Ringo has one heat race victory, two Saldana Racing Products Hard Charger Awards, six top-10 finishes, and 22 feature laps led on the season. The leading rookie contender will be looking for his first USAC win this Saturday night.

While Ringo leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors, Hannah Mayhew (Acton, CA), Slater Helt (Harrisonville, MO), Tanner Boul (Auberry, CA), Brent Owens (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) and Gage Rucker (Truxton, MO) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Austin Ervine, Jake Swanson, Austin Liggett, Steve Hix, Michael Faccinto, Cody Majors, “The Rickster” Ricky Kirkbride, Brandon Wiley, Kaleb Montgomery, Ricky Lewis, Shawn Arriaga, Ricky Brophy, and more.

Petaluma Speedway is located at the Sonoma-Marin County Fairgrounds at 100 Fairgrounds Drive in Petaluma, California. Adult Grandstand Tickets are $18, Senior Grandstand Tickets are $14, Junior (6-11) Grandstand Tickets are $14 and Kids (5 & Under) are FREE. Advance tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling the track office at 707.763.RACE (7223). For more event information, visit the track’s website at petaluma-speedway.com.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Butlerbuilt Professional Seat Systems, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Five Star Grafix, Hoosier Racing Tire, Loudpedal Productions, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Saldana Racing Products, Sway-A-Way Racing Technology, Ultra Shield Race Products, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at westcoastsprintcars.com and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2009-Justyne Hamblin, 2010-Craig Stidham, 2011-Richard Vander Weerd, 2012-Bud Kaeding, 2013-Danny Faria Jr., 2014-Matt Mitchell, 2015-Danny Faria Jr., 2016-Brody Roa, 2017-Jake Swanson, 2018-Austin Liggett, 2019-Tristan Guardino.

2019 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 3-Tristan Guardino, 3-Austin Liggett, 2-Jake Swanson, 1-Chase Johnson, 1-Kaleb Montgomery, 1-Brody Roa, 1- Troy Rutherford.

PETALUMA USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR WINS: 1-Geoff Ensign.

2019 USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Tristan Guardino-794, 2. Ryan Timmons-667, 3. Koen Shaw-565, 4. T.J. Smith-507, 5. J.J. Ringo ®-467, 6. Hannah Mayhew ®-447, 7. Austin Ervine-402, 8. Slater Helt ®-401, 9. Jake Swanson-400, 10. Austin Liggett-390, 11. Troy Rutherford-328, 12. Steve Hix-308, 13. Danny Faria Jr.-294, 14. Michael Faccinto-275, 15. Cody Majors-266, 16. Ricky Kirkbride-255, 17. Tanner Boul ®-243, 18. Tom Hendricks-228, 19. Brandon Wiley-213, 20. Brent Owens ®-210.