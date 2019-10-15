AmeriFlex / OCRS season finale Saturday at Caney Valley Speedway

From John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (October 14, 2019) – Its championship weekend for the AmeriFlex / OCRS Sprint Car Series with the season finale points race this Saturday at Caney Valley Speedway.

Zach Chappell has already wrapped up the 2019 AmeriFlex / OCRS championship, his second in three years, coming into this weekend. However, there is still plenty of opportunity for drivers to advance their position in the top 10 standings and even advance into the top 10. In fact half of the top 10 positions could change.

Sheldon Barksdale, Terry Easum and Joe Bob Lee are battling for the runner-up position. Andrew Deal, Whit Gastineau and Alex Sewell could also advance. Rookie Jase Randolph and James Shoun come into the race tied for ninth. In addition rookie Avery Goodman has the possibility to climb into the final top 10 from his current 11th place in points.

So far three different drivers have won at Caney this season. Defending champion Alex Sewell won on April 20, Whit Gastineau picked up a victory on July 27 and Goodman earned his first OCRS career victory on September 13.

Chappell comes into the race with four wins on the season, 12 top five finishes and 8 heat wins. The 2019 champion would like nothing better then to end the season with another win.

What: AmeriFlex / OCRS Race Number 15

Where: Caney Valley Speedway, Caney, Kansas

When: Friday, October. 19, 2019

Time: Gates open 2:30 p.m. / Hot Laps 4:30 p.m. / Racing 5 p.m. / Driver draw-in starts at 3 / AmeriFlex / OCRS drivers meeting will be at 4:15.

How to find Caney Valley Speedway

The track is just 3/4 mile west of the junction (intersection) of US 75 and US 166 on CR 1600.

Address:

1324 CR 1600

Caney, Kansas 67333

Track website:

About the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based Ameri-Flex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.

Website:

Facebook:

About Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories is a family-owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, Ameri-Flex will strive to fill your needs. Ameri-Flex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. Ameri-Flex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

Ameri-Flex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!

Website: