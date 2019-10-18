Attica and AFCS 410 series to hand out point funds Nov. 23

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Attica Raceway Park will hand out $47,000 in point fund money and contingency awards at the season-ending banquet set for Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Attica Fairgrounds Reception Hall. The top 10 in points for the Kistler Racing Products/All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS) Presented by the Baumann Auto Group will also receive their awards and point fun money during the banquet.

The top 10 in points in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints will share in point fund monies and contingency awards of $22,000 with champion DJ Foos taking home $8,000. Foos will take home another $10,000 for his AFCS title.

Wooster, Ohio’s Doug Drown will earn $5,000 as the champion of the Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Models with the top 10 in points sharing in $15,000 in point fund and contingency prizes.

Fremont, Ohio’s Jamie Miller will earn $3,000 as the champion of the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints with the top 10 in points sharing in $10,000.

Tickets to the banquet are $25 each and include the meal. Tickets must be purchased by Nov. 18; no tickets will be sold at the door. Call Rex LeJeune, Director of Operations at Attica Raceway Park, at 419-680-5606. LeJeune will also have tickets available at the Oct. 26 All Wheels Swap Meet at the Sandusky County Fairgrounds in Fremont, Ohio

Doors will open at the Attica Fairgrounds Reception hall at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 with the buffet dinner at 5 p.m. and the awards ceremony beginning at 6 p.m.

The top 10 in points for the 410 sprint division were: 1. DJ Foos; 2. Travis Philo; 3. Chris Andrews; 4. Buddy Kofoid; 5. Cap Henry; 6. Nate Dussel; 7. Caleb Griffith, 8. Stuart Brubaker; 9. Trey Jacobs. 10. Jess Stiger.

The top 10 in points for the late model division were: 1. Doug Drown; 2. Devin Shiels; 3. Ryan Missler; 4. Matt Irey; 5. Ryan Markham; 6. Mike Bores; 7. Jeff Warnick; 8. Kent Brewer; 9. Nate Potts; 10. Bob Mayer.

The top 10 in points for the 305 sprint division were: 1. Paul Weaver; 2. Paul Weaver; 3. John Ivy; 4. Tyler Street; 5. Kyle Capodice; 6. Brandon Moore; 7. Kyle Peters; 8. Jason Keckler; 9. Bobby Clark; 10. Luke Griffith. Zeth Sabo will be honored as the division’s Rookie of the Year.

The top 10 in the AFCS points are: 1. DJ Foos; 2. Buddy Kofoid; 3. Cap Henry; 4. Nate Dussel; 5. Brian Lay; 6. Caleb Griffith; 7. Stuart Brubaker; 8. Brian Smith; 9. Chris Andrews; 10. Byron Reed.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.