Pittman and Roth Team Up Again for World of Outlaws Effort in 2020

From Petersen Media

(November 5, 2019) — With the final week of the 2019 World of Outlaws Nos Energy Drink Sprint Car Series upon us, Roth Motorsports is excited to confirm that the team will return to ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’ in 2020 with Daryn Pittman back behind the wheel of the famed No. 83 machine.

“I am extremely grateful that Dennis and Teresa Roth are giving us another year to build on what we built and accomplished in 2019,” Daryn Pittman said. “I am very optimistic that we can continue to improve and be more consistent in what will be our second year together. We have a great team with Brent Ventura and Scott Vogelsong, and I am looking forward to trying to end our season with a win this week in Charlotte, NC.”

2019 was a year that got off to a great start for Pittman and Roth Motorsports. Sweeping through Florida and claiming the DIRTcar Nationals title, Pittman was able to pick up a big win at Silver Dollar Speedway and claim the Gold Cup Race of Champions, pocket a win at Skagit Speedway, as well as win the Front Row Challenge at Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa, IA.

Finishing second at the recently completed National Open at Williams Grove Speedway, Pittman was also on the podium at the Knoxville Nationals this year as he finished third at Sprint Car racing’s biggest event.

Heading into this weekend’s World Finals event, the Owasso, OK driver sits fourth in the series standings.

In 2020 the team will again have Brent Ventura leading the way as the team’s crew chief as Scott Vogelsong will also be back with the Roth Motorsports team in the pit area.

“All of us at Roth Motorsports are extremely excited to give this another shot,” Brent Ventura said. “It is an honor to work for Dennis and Teresa Roth, and I am looking forward to seeing what we can do in what will be our second year with Daryn Pittman. Scott Vogelsong has worked hard for our team, and I look forward to continuing to work with him and making improvements for an even more successful 2020 season.”

The Roth Motorsports team would like to thank Roth Enterprises, Jason, Tara, and Cole Roth Cattle Co., HR Livestock Transportation, Roth Investments, FK Rod Ends, Weld Wheels, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Kent Performance, Kaeding Performance, Smith Titanium, Wicked Cushion, and Team Simpson for their support in 2019.