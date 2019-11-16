Gee, Dean, and Usher Win at Brisbane

BRISBANE, QLD (November 16, 2019) — Mitchell Gee, Brock Dean, and Jamie Usher were victorious on Saturday night at Archerfield Speedway. Gee held off a challenge from Brent Kratzmann on lap 20 to lead the rest of the 30-lap main event for the winged 410 sprint cars. Dean moved up from fourth starting position to take the lead from Darren Vine on lap 24 to win the midget car portion of the program. Jamie Usher took the lead from Paul Robinson with three laps to go to win the wingless sprint car main.
Archerfield Speedway
Brisbane, QLD
Saturday November 16, 2019
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 43-Mitchell Gee
2. 7-Aaron Kelly
3. 59-Kevin Titman
4. 88-Ryan McNamara
5. 33-Callum Walker
6. 51-Tim Farrell
7. 94-Brett Minett
8. 78-Andrew Corbet
9. 14-Mark Pholi
10. 15-Nick Whell
11. Q42-Kristy Bonsey
12. 32-Mitch Gowland
13. 44-Dan Murray
14. Q2-Brent Kratzmann
15. 54-Randy Morgan
16. 10-Adam Butler
17. 28-Allan Woods
18. NQ42-Brent Aprile
19. 90-Anthony Lambert
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. 99-Brock Dean
2. 6-Darren Vine
3. 89-Rusty Whittaker
4. 25-Anthony Chaffey
5. 34-Mitchell Rooke
6. 18-Nathan Mathers
7. 16-Matt O’Neil
8. 3-Cal Whatmore
9. 15-Darren Dillon
10. 46-Chris Singleton
11. 45-Tom Clauss
12. 82-Graeme Flynn
13. 5-Audie Malt
14. 11-Charlie Brown
15. 23-Zac MacDonald
16. 56-Ricky Robinson
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 27-Jamie Usher
2. 28-Paul Robinson
3. 49-Cody O’Connell
4. 60-Michael Lampard
5. 47-Lachie Robertson
6. 77-Mick Reid
7. 24-Dave Jobe
8. 19-Scott Graham
9. 10-Chris Catchpole
10. 48-Casey O’Connell
11. 98-Dan Evans
12. 5-Dave Ellis
13. 42-Shaun Knight
14. 52-Corey O’Toole
15. 75-Timothy Harris
16. 99-Nathan Jones
17. 50-Jayden O’Toole