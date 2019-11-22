Must See Racing Adds Date at Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis

HOLLY, MI (November 22, 2019) – The Must See Racing Series announced on Friday the series would visit Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis on Saturday May 9, 2020. The event billed as the “Engine Pro Fast Car Dash” will be the series first visit to the 5/8-mile oval since 2012 when Brian Gerster won the main event.

In addition to the Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis announcement the series also release the season opening weekend for the 2020 season has shifted to Montgomery Motor Speedway in Montgomery, Alabama on April 17-18.