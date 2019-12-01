Sterling Cling Tops ASCS Desert Non-Wing At Copper Classic Opener

By Bryan Hulbert

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. (November 30, 2019) Taking the lead from the right of the front row and never giving it up, Sterling Cling became the 15th different overall winner with the San Tan Ford ASCS Desert Non-Wing Series on Saturday night to open the 4th annual Copper Classic.

The eighth different winner on the season, Cling had to fight to hold on the lead on the closing lap as traffic nearly slammed the door on him. Able to squeeze his way through, Cling crossed ahead of Dennis Gile with Stevie Sussex taking the final podium step. Pete Yerkovich and Joshua Shipley completed the top five.

Gridding the field 21st after an issue with his ignition system produced a DNF in his Heat Race, Bruce St. James tore a path through the field to finish sixth with Dustin Burkhart moving from 10th to seventh. Colton Maroney, Rick Shuman, and Randy Nelson made up the top ten.

The 4th annual Copper Classic concludes on Sunday, December 1 at Arizona Speedway with action going green at 5:00 P.M. (MT). Live coverage can be found online at http://www.speedshift.tv.

Arizona Speedway is located at 47346 N Ironwood Rd. More information on the facility can be found online at http://www.arizonaspeedway.net as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Arizona-Speedway-211954742150175. Fans can also email info@arizonaspeedway.net or call (480) 926-6688.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the nine Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2019, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Desert Non-Wing

Arizona Speedway (Queen Creek, Ariz.)

4th annual Copper Classic – Night 1

Saturday, November 30, 2019

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 34-Sterling Cling, [2]; 2. 3-Pete Yerkovich, [4]; 3. 43-Ryan Oerter, [3]; 4. 9X-Randy Nelson, [7]; 5. 7X-Ryan Murphy, [6]; 6. 25W-Ronald Webster, [5]; 7. (DNF) 50S-Rocky Silva, [1]; 8. (DNF) 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, [8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 4T-Dennis Gile, [4]; 2. 42-Danny Mathus, [1]; 3. 2-Joshua Shipley, [7]; 4. 34AZ-Dustin Burkhart, [5]; 5. 25AZ-Rick Shuman, [3]; 6. 9-John Shelton, [6]; 7. (DNF) 33-Brad Weiss, [2]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Stevie Sussex, [6]; 2. 0G-Kyle Shipley, [7]; 3. 76-Jesse Stonecipher, [1]; 4. 66-Colton Maroney, [4]; 5. 22-Braidon Moniz, [3]; 6. 7-Wayne Siddle, [5]; 7. (DNF) 7K-Bruce St. James, [2]

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 34-Sterling Cling, [2]; 2. 4T-Dennis Gile, [4]; 3. 12-Stevie Sussex, [6]; 4. 3-Pete Yerkovich, [1]; 5. 2-Joshua Shipley, [3]; 6. 7K-Bruce St. James, [21]; 7. 34AZ-Dustin Burkhart, [10]; 8. 66-Colton Maroney, [12]; 9. 25AZ-Rick Shuman, [14]; 10. 9X-Randy Nelson, [7]; 11. 43-Ryan Oerter, [9]; 12. 25W-Ronald Webster, [17]; 13. 7X-Ryan Murphy, [13]; 14. 7-Wayne Siddle, [18]; 15. 76-Jesse Stonecipher, [11]; 16. (DNF) 22-Braidon Moniz, [15]; 17. (DNF) 0G-Kyle Shipley, [5]; 18. (DNF) 9-John Shelton, [16]; 19. (DNF) 42-Danny Mathus, [8]; 20. (DNF) 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, [19]; 21. (DNF) 50S-Rocky Silva, [22]; (DNS) 33-Brad Weiss,