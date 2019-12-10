Chase Johnson Scores 11 Victories and Wins in All Six Classes He Tackled This Year

Inside Line Promotions

PENNGROVE, Calif. (Dec. 10, 2019) – Not only did Chase Johnson earn a career-best 11 feature victories in 2019, he also accomplished a new feat by winning in each type of race car he piloted this year.

Johnson was victorious in a 410 winged sprint car, a 410 non-wing sprint car, a 360 winged sprint car, a 360 non-wing sprint car, a midget and an outlaw kart.

“That’s been my goal for a couple of years, to be good in any type of car I’ve gotten into,” he said. “In years past I’ve felt like we were close, but it’d take me toward the end of the night to be as fast as we needed to start the night. To be able to win this year in all the different types of cars is really special.

“It’s been a great year with a whole bunch of different teams. Hats off to all the teams that I’m with and am able to drive for because they’re the ones that make it possible.”

Johnson recorded feature victories at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, Calif., on March 15; at Bakersfield Speedway in Bakersfield, Calif., on March 16; at Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, Calif., on April 12; at Petaluma Speedway in Petaluma, Calif., on April 20, May 11, June 30, July 13 and Sept. 2; and at Ventura Raceway in Ventura, Calif., on Oct. 26 and Nov. 29.

Johnson garnered a trip to Victory Lane with every team he competed with – Morris Motorsports, Thomas Family Racing, Tom Malloy, McClish Motorsports and his own team.

He finished the year with wins with the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series, Sprint Car Challenge Tour, USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, POWRi/BCRA Midget Series and USAC Western States Midget Series.

“It was a great year overall,” Johnson said. “Even without the wins we had great finishes where I felt like we were up front at almost every race. We had a great shot with almost every series we raced with and at every track. We had great race cars with every single one of the teams and we were able to put ourselves in contention for wins. I’m grateful for the opportunities and the success we achieved.”

Johnson also finished 10th in the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series championship standings. He ranked fourth with 50 feature laps led, second in heat race wins with seven and tied for third with one dash triumph.

